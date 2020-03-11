Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault – Hollywood

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison after his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case that was declared a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

The sentence was handed down in Manhattan Criminal Court by Justice James Burke, who presided over the Weinstein trial. A jury on February 24 found Weinstein, 67, guilty of sexually abusing former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping a former actress she had hoped for Jessica Mann.

One of Hollywood’s most influential producers, Weinstein faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison.

During sentencing hearings, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi asked Burke to sentence him to 25 years or “close” to 25 years on his conviction on a charge of first-degree sexual misconduct involving Haley and to impose a consecutive sentence for third-degree rape degree of conviction involving Mann. The indictment lasted as long as four years in prison, but the prosecution made no specific request.

Weinstein in a suit and six women who testified against Weinstein were in court for the proceedings.

In an emotional statement in court, Haleyi spoke of the trauma she suffered after the attack, saying, “It scared me deeply, mentally and emotionally, maybe irreversibly, maybe forever.”

Prosecutors said in court filings last week that the sentence should reflect not only the crimes for which he was convicted but also “lifetime abuse against others.”

More than 100 women, including famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse dating back decades, fueling the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment. Weinstein denied the allegations and said any sex was consensual.

A jury of seven men and five women acquitted Weinstein of the most serious charges, one count of first-degree rape, and two counts of predatory sexual assault, resulting in a potential life sentence. Those allegations were based on testimony from actress Annabelle Sciorre, who said Weinstein raped her in the early 1990s.

Weinstein’s attorneys on Monday called on Burke to impose a minimum sentence of five years, asking him to consider Weinstein’s charitable activities, while saying a longer sentence would likely mean Weinstein would die in prison.

“His life story, his accomplishments and struggles are simply remarkable and should not be completely ignored by a jury verdict,” they said.

Weinstein is awaiting sentencing at New York’s Rikers Island Jail, to which he was transferred last Thursday after a ten-day stay at Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent a cardiac arrest procedure.

He was a strong figure in Hollywood and a contributing Democratic candidate. He won the Academy Award for producing “Shakespeare in Love” and has been responsible for other acclaimed films including “Pulp Fiction”, “The English Patient” and “Gangs of New York”.

Prosecutors portrayed Weinstein as a serial predator who manipulated women with promises of career advancement in Hollywood, bringing them into hotel rooms or private suites and then overpowering and violently attacking them.

At trial, Haleyi testified that Weinstein invited her to his home in 2006, after working on one of his television productions, leaning her in the bedroom, holding her on the bed, and forcing herself on her.

Mann told jurors that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in March 2013, for about a month, in what she described as an “extremely humiliating” relationship with him, which continued several years after the attack. Mann called Weinstein a “Jekyll and Hyde” character, charming in public but prone to rage when they were alone.

Weinstein’s attorneys argued during the trial that the six women who testified against him had consensual encounters as attacks of regret.

In a filing Friday, prosecutors cited more than a dozen 1978 indictments when they said he sexually assaulted an employee of his music company, based in Buffalo, New York, in a hotel room.

Court documents leaked on Monday include an email from Weinstein of estranged brother Bob Weinstein telling him he belongs in hell.

“We deserve the Lifetime Achievement Award,” wrote Bob Weinstein in a November 2017 message, “for pure savagery and immorality and inhumanity, for the acts you have committed.”

