Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Yrs in Jail

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Legal Court, on February 21, 2020 in New York Town.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP through Getty Images

Convicted rapist and former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been sentenced to 23 several years in jail for his crimes. (That must be a lot of time for him to get over that head personal injury.)

Weinstein was identified guilty past month of one depend of legal sexual act in the initially diploma and a single count of rape in the third degree. He was going through a least sentence of five a long time and a most of 25 yrs for the felony sexual act demand and a most of 4 several years for the third-diploma rape demand.

In advance of his sentencing on Wednesday, direct prosecutor Joan Illuzzi questioned Choose James Burke of the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan to give Weinstein the optimum sentence, arguing that he “would hardly ever have been stopped from hurting a lot more lives.”

“He has been making use of and abusing individuals his entire lifetime,” she stated.

Weinstein’s defense lawyers, on the other hand, requested that he receive the minimum amount sentence of five many years. “Weinstein are not able to stroll outside with no remaining heckled, he has dropped his indicates to generate a dwelling, simply just set, his drop from grace has been historic, probably unmatched in the age of social media,” his law firm Damon Cheronis wrote in a letter to Burke.

Weinstein could continue to confront far more time if he is convicted in a separate trial in Los Angeles, exactly where he is facing rates similar to allegations that he raped one lady and sexually assaulted one more on two consecutive days in 2013. He has not nevertheless entered a plea in that scenario.

Subscribe right here for our no cost everyday publication.

Browse the comprehensive tale at NBC News