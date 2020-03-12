Harvey Weinstein taken to hospital with chest pain

Harvey Weinstein, a disgraced movie mega-producer and Democratic mega-donor, was transported from Rikers Island Jail to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape.

The Weinstein, 67, who arrived in court on a wheelchair Wednesday, was rushed to a hospital after complaining of chest pain hours after the court hearing.

The conviction was the first criminal drop in an allegation that the Oscar-winning film producer used his protection to attract women, sexually assault them, or harass them. – then silence them.

Last week, Weinstein was taken to a nursing unit in the famed New York City Prison Complex after undergoing a cardiac procedure at a hospital where he was sentenced since his conviction last month on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein, who did not testify at trial, addressed his accusers, saying: “To all the women who testified, we may have different truths, but I have great remorse for you all.” His lawyers are planning to appeal his conviction, though it is far from the end of his legal battles. Harvey Weinstein also faces charges of rape and sexual assault in California, where Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Wednesday that his office was working on extradition to him. No recording date has been set yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

