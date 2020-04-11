Harvey Weinstein was charged with the third rape in Los Angeles

Convicted filmmaker and rapporteur Harvey Weinstein is accused of a third case of sexual assault in Los Angeles.
Prosecutors say the sexual battery charge is related to allegations of assault on a woman at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2010.
They initially interviewed him as a confirmatory witness, but he had recently provided new information to show that the alleged attack on the Ten-Year Penal Code had taken place.
The charges have been added to a Los Angeles case alleging that Weinstein, 68, the producer of films such as The English Pacient and Shakespeare in Love, sexually assaulted two women in 2013 in separate incidents.
In February, Weinstein was convicted in February of rape and sexual assault in New York and is serving a 23-year prison sentence.
1/50
The trial began in New York on January 6. Harvey Weinstein came in with a walking aid and looked weak
Getty Image
2/50
Actors Rose McGowan, Rosana Arquette and other women protested after she appeared in court
AFP via Getty
3/50
The election of the jury ended on January 21, and the day of the rape and rape began in earnest.
Reuters
4/50
Attorney Joe Eloise-Orbبn
Reuters
5/50
Assistant District Attorney Megan Hast points to Harvey Weinstein during her rape trial while defendant Mimi Heli appears on the screen.
Reuters
6/50
The cases reach the court of rape
AP
7/50
Damon Cheronis’ lawyer is standing next to his client
Reuters
8/50
Louis R. Aida attends the trial
Reuters
9/50
Lance Maroff testifies
Reuters
10/50
Harvey Weinstein takes pictures of members of the media with the help of a walker as he leaves the courtroom
AP
11/50
Gloria Allard’s lawyer spoke to the media during the trial
Reuters
12/50
Harvey Weinstein enters court with the support of members of his defense team
Environmental Protection Agency
13/50
Actress Anabla Skura arrives to witness the martyrdom
Environmental Protection Agency
14/50
Harvey Weinstein appears to have been questioned by prosecutor Joan Eloise-Orbونn.
Reuters
15/50
Assistant District Attorneys Megan Houst, Left, and Joan Eloise left court to rape Harvey Weinstein during lunch.
AP
16/50
Actress Ellen Barkin arrives in the country after lunch to watch Harvey Weinstein’s production
Actress Ellen Barkin arrives in the country after lunch to watch Harvey Weinstein’s production
17/50
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer, Donna Rotuno, is leaving the Manhattan Supreme Court
AFP via Getty Images
18/50
The young Kara leaves after the martyrdom
Reuters
19/50
Filmmaker Harvey Weinstein has notes that Dr. Barbara Zivo testified before Judge James Burke because he is being questioned by Attorney General Joan Eloise-Orb .n.
Reuters
20/50
Dr. Barbara Ziu leaves the court after her testimony
AP
21/50
At the time of his martyrdom, the Russian actor Perez mentions the producer of Harvey Weinstein’s film
Reuters
22/50
One day Perez leaves after being martyred
Reuters
23/50
Mimi Hali, a former production assistant, enters the testimony
Reuters
24/50
A member of the prosecutor rides the shopping cart with the files
AP
25/50
Harvey Weinstein testifies, as Mimi Haley puts it
Reuters
26/50
Elizabeth Antin, a witness in the rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, goes to the courthouse with the assistant prosecutor of the Megan Hasht District.
AP
27/50
Harvey Weinstein smiles as he enters the courtroom
Reuters
28/50
Witness Elizabeth Antin, Assistant District Attorney, Megan Nucleus is in question
Reuters
29/50
Witness Taral Wolff takes a break from the courtroom during a court hearing
Reuters
30/50
Witness Dawn Downing is being investigated by attorney Arthur Aidala
Reuters
31/50
Lincoln Davis, a former friend of the accused Dawn Dunning, is leaving the court after his testimony
AP
32/50
Weinstein will appear in court on January 29
Reuters
33/50
Dev Sen, Boies Schiller’s lawyer, leaves after his testimony
Reuters
34/50
Witness Monica Michelson testifies
Reuters
35/50
The photos are transferred to the jury
Reuters
36/50
A worker at the Rothschild Capulong Hotel testifies under a photograph of the lobby of the DoubleTree Hotel in Midtown as Judge James Burke hears.
Reuters
37/50
Playwright Warren Leight enters the criminal court
Reuters
38/50
Professor Elizabeth Loftus is being questioned by Judge Diana Fabi of Samsung against Judge James Burke.
Reuters
39/50
Actress Talita Maya leaves after martyrdom
Reuters
40/50
Nelson Lopez is being questioned by attorney Arthur Aydala
Reuters
41/50
Claudia Salinas leaves the court after her testimony
AP
42/50
Harvey Weinstein and lawyer Donna Rotunna appear in court on February 14 with a smile
Environmental Protection Agency
43/50
Cyrus Vance District Attorney Jr. will present his final arguments to Judge James Burke as Attorney General Joan Illuzi-Orben on February 14.
Reuters
44/50
On the same day, Weinstein left with a smile on his face
Reuters
45/50
The press watch as Harvey Weinstein and his legal team enter the criminal court on February 18.
Reuters
46/50
Judge James Burke, to the left, gave the jury a panel before discussing rape. A panel of seven women and five women heard instructions from the judge before going behind closed doors to hear charges.
Elizabeth Williams via AP
47/50
Harvey Weinstein, along with his lawyer, Donna Roteno, as Judge James Burke, instructs the jury at the start of the hearing.
Reuters
48/50
Women watch Harvey Weinstein leave the assembly hall
Reuters
49/50
Harvey Weinstein arrives to hear the verdict
Environmental Protection Agency
50/50
Weinstein sits at the defense table during the jury meeting
Reuters
He recently overcame a long period with coronavirus. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
“Investigators are still working to strengthen their case against Weinstein,” said Jackie Lisi, a Los Angeles attorney general.
“When we gather the supporting evidence, we have reached out to other potential victims of rape,” he said in a statement.
“If we find new evidence of a crime that has not been reported before, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether other crimes should be added.”
Winstin’s spokesman had no immediate explanation for the new charge.
Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis
The Los Angeles Attorney General has filed a lawsuit seeking the temporary detention of Weinstein in New York State.
He is due to be sentenced as soon as he arrives in Los Angeles.
Winstein faces up to 29 years in prison if convicted. His lawyers had previously said they intended to reconsider.
