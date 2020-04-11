Harvey Weinstein was charged with the third rape in Los Angeles

Convicted filmmaker and rapporteur Harvey Weinstein is accused of a third case of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors say the sexual battery charge is related to allegations of assault on a woman at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2010.

They initially interviewed him as a confirmatory witness, but he had recently provided new information to show that the alleged attack on the Ten-Year Penal Code had taken place.

The charges have been added to a Los Angeles case alleging that Weinstein, 68, the producer of films such as The English Pacient and Shakespeare in Love, sexually assaulted two women in 2013 in separate incidents.

In February, Weinstein was convicted in February of rape and sexual assault in New York and is serving a 23-year prison sentence.

1/50

The trial began in New York on January 6. Harvey Weinstein came in with a walking aid and looked weak

Getty Image

2/50

Actors Rose McGowan, Rosana Arquette and other women protested after she appeared in court

AFP via Getty

3/50

The election of the jury ended on January 21, and the day of the rape and rape began in earnest.

Reuters

4/50

Attorney Joe Eloise-Orbبn

Reuters

5/50

Assistant District Attorney Megan Hast points to Harvey Weinstein during her rape trial while defendant Mimi Heli appears on the screen.

Reuters

6/50

The cases reach the court of rape

AP

7/50

Damon Cheronis’ lawyer is standing next to his client

Reuters

8/50

Louis R. Aida attends the trial

Reuters

9/50

Lance Maroff testifies

Reuters

10/50

Harvey Weinstein takes pictures of members of the media with the help of a walker as he leaves the courtroom

AP

11/50

Gloria Allard’s lawyer spoke to the media during the trial

Reuters

12/50

Harvey Weinstein enters court with the support of members of his defense team

Environmental Protection Agency

13/50

Actress Anabla Skura arrives to witness the martyrdom

Environmental Protection Agency

14/50

Harvey Weinstein appears to have been questioned by prosecutor Joan Eloise-Orbونn.

Reuters

15/50

Assistant District Attorneys Megan Houst, Left, and Joan Eloise left court to rape Harvey Weinstein during lunch.

AP

16/50

Actress Ellen Barkin arrives in the country after lunch to watch Harvey Weinstein’s production

Actress Ellen Barkin arrives in the country after lunch to watch Harvey Weinstein’s production

17/50

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer, Donna Rotuno, is leaving the Manhattan Supreme Court

AFP via Getty Images

18/50

The young Kara leaves after the martyrdom

Reuters

19/50

Filmmaker Harvey Weinstein has notes that Dr. Barbara Zivo testified before Judge James Burke because he is being questioned by Attorney General Joan Eloise-Orb .n.

Reuters

20/50

Dr. Barbara Ziu leaves the court after her testimony

AP

21/50

At the time of his martyrdom, the Russian actor Perez mentions the producer of Harvey Weinstein’s film

Reuters

22/50

One day Perez leaves after being martyred

Reuters

23/50

Mimi Hali, a former production assistant, enters the testimony

Reuters

24/50

A member of the prosecutor rides the shopping cart with the files

AP

25/50

Harvey Weinstein testifies, as Mimi Haley puts it

Reuters

26/50

Elizabeth Antin, a witness in the rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, goes to the courthouse with the assistant prosecutor of the Megan Hasht District.

AP

27/50

Harvey Weinstein smiles as he enters the courtroom

Reuters

28/50

Witness Elizabeth Antin, Assistant District Attorney, Megan Nucleus is in question

Reuters

29/50

Witness Taral Wolff takes a break from the courtroom during a court hearing

Reuters

30/50

Witness Dawn Downing is being investigated by attorney Arthur Aidala

Reuters

31/50

Lincoln Davis, a former friend of the accused Dawn Dunning, is leaving the court after his testimony

AP

32/50

Weinstein will appear in court on January 29

Reuters

33/50

Dev Sen, Boies Schiller’s lawyer, leaves after his testimony

Reuters

34/50

Witness Monica Michelson testifies

Reuters

35/50

The photos are transferred to the jury

Reuters

36/50

A worker at the Rothschild Capulong Hotel testifies under a photograph of the lobby of the DoubleTree Hotel in Midtown as Judge James Burke hears.

Reuters

37/50

Playwright Warren Leight enters the criminal court

Reuters

38/50

Professor Elizabeth Loftus is being questioned by Judge Diana Fabi of Samsung against Judge James Burke.

Reuters

39/50

Actress Talita Maya leaves after martyrdom

Reuters

40/50

Nelson Lopez is being questioned by attorney Arthur Aydala

Reuters

41/50

Claudia Salinas leaves the court after her testimony

AP

42/50

Harvey Weinstein and lawyer Donna Rotunna appear in court on February 14 with a smile

Environmental Protection Agency

43/50

Cyrus Vance District Attorney Jr. will present his final arguments to Judge James Burke as Attorney General Joan Illuzi-Orben on February 14.

Reuters

44/50

On the same day, Weinstein left with a smile on his face

Reuters

45/50

The press watch as Harvey Weinstein and his legal team enter the criminal court on February 18.

Reuters

46/50

Judge James Burke, to the left, gave the jury a panel before discussing rape. A panel of seven women and five women heard instructions from the judge before going behind closed doors to hear charges.

Elizabeth Williams via AP

47/50

Harvey Weinstein, along with his lawyer, Donna Roteno, as Judge James Burke, instructs the jury at the start of the hearing.

Reuters

48/50

Women watch Harvey Weinstein leave the assembly hall

Reuters

49/50

Harvey Weinstein arrives to hear the verdict

Environmental Protection Agency

50/50

Weinstein sits at the defense table during the jury meeting

Reuters

He recently overcame a long period with coronavirus. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

“Investigators are still working to strengthen their case against Weinstein,” said Jackie Lisi, a Los Angeles attorney general.

“When we gather the supporting evidence, we have reached out to other potential victims of rape,” he said in a statement.

Trevor Noah compares coronavirus to Harvey Weinstein

“If we find new evidence of a crime that has not been reported before, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether other crimes should be added.”

Winstin’s spokesman had no immediate explanation for the new charge.

Without drug addiction, all you need is advice and analysis

Read more

The Los Angeles Attorney General has filed a lawsuit seeking the temporary detention of Weinstein in New York State.

He is due to be sentenced as soon as he arrives in Los Angeles.

Winstein faces up to 29 years in prison if convicted. His lawyers had previously said they intended to reconsider.

