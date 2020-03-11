Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years imprisonment

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to serving 23 years in prison, the State of New York.

A former producer of the film was convicted on February 24, and he was charged today (March 11) under a criminal sexual act the first degree and third-degree rape.

The trial of Weinstein in New York City began January 6. His lawyer Donna Ratunna rendered the verdict, calling it “too hard.”

“This number has not spoken to the testimony that we heard,” – Ratunna said. “This number is not talking to the evidence, nor justice. We were looking for justice, and do not guess. “

Lead prosecutor in the case of Joan Ilyutsy struggled to Weinstein served in prison, “the maximum or near-maximum” period, which amounted to 29 years.

Harvey Weinstein. Credit: AFP / Getty Images

Patrick Actress Arquette shared the support of those who fought for the conviction Weinstein.

“Thank you Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvino and all guilty in Weinstein, who put his career and reputation risk, to help clear the way for the terrible deeds that are committed Harvey” – she wrote in a tweet, before adding “Thank you all brave victims,” ​​- said the journalist Ronan Faro, who wrote the initial reports on the violation of silence in the 207 year.

Thank @RoArquette @rosemcgowan @MiraSorvino and all guilty in Weinstein, who is subjected to the career and reputation risk, to help clear the way to the terrible actions, Garvey did. Thanks to all the brave victims. @RonanFarrow

– Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 11, 2020

A group of 24 women who were openly accused Weinstein of sex crimes, among them Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Ryazan Arquette and Lauren Sivan.

“The legacy of Harvey Weinstein will always convicted rapist. He is in jail, but no term of imprisonment not fix the life he has ruined, his career, he has destroyed or damage that he has done.”