The hapless movie tycoon and Democrat mega-donor convicted Hollywood sex offender Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday after sentencing on two sex charges.

The judge’s decision most likely represents a life sentence for Weinstein, who is 67 years old and has been declared in poor health.

Weinstein was found guilty last month of raping a hairdresser and forcing oral sex on a former Project Runway production assistant. But he was acquitted of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape.

The Oscar-winning producer and former Miramax chief was up to 29 years in prison, but his lawyers asked the court for a more lenient sentence of five years, saying that anything beyond 12 years would be a “sentence” to life. ” Prosecutors reportedly asked the judge for the maximum sentence.

Weinstein’s lawyers have said they will turn to the verdicts.

Speaking earlier in the day before the ruling, Weinstein expressed regret over his past performances, but also said that the #MeToo movement had gone too far.

“I feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deep in my heart. I’m trying to be a better person, “Weinstein said, according to USA Today.

But he also said that the #MeToo movement has deprived many of its due process under the law.

“I’m totally confused,” she said according to a report from Variety. “I think men are confused by all this … this feeling of thousands of men and women losing their due process, I’m worried about this country.”

Weinstein added: “This is not the right atmosphere in the United States of America.”

Several reports said Weinstein was taken to court in a wheelchair.

Following his sentencing on February 24, Weinstein was transferred to Rikers Island in New York. But the producer Shakespeare in Love had chest pains and was sent to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, where he had a heart procedure. He has since been transferred to the Rikers Island Nursing Unit.

“She is miserable, but she’s trying to be optimistic as best she can,” said Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokeswoman, told the New York Post recently. “He has had a long time to think about his life and to be humble, but he believes that this will be a long and upward battle.”

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual behavior ranging from sexual harassment to rape. He is still facing criminal charges in Los Angeles. No court dates have been announced for these cases.

Harvey Weinstein spent years scouring high-profile political figures, giving millions to Democratic lawmakers over the years.

Bankrupt presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received more money from Weinstein than any other Democrat, according to the New York Post:

Federal Election Commission documents show that the disgraced movie mogul raised $ 1.4 million for Clinton in his 2016 presidential bid, giving him $ 73,390 more to go back to his place. in the New York Senate. […] Founder Miramax raised $ 72,100 from Obama, but raised only $ 679,000 for his re-election in 2012, half of what he raised for Clinton, according to FEC data. […] The generous donor also made five-figure contributions to Democratic lawmakers like Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, who replaced Clinton as New York’s junior senator, and Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com