Has Anyone Gone With a $ 180 Million Jackpot?

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday? The pot was estimated at $ 180 million with a cash option of $ 144.8 million, but no one left with the grand prize this time.

This means the jackpot has rolled over to the next draw, which will take place on April 9 and will be worth $ 190 million. The draw will have a cash value of $ 156 million.

The winning numbers for yesterday’s lottery are 08, 31, 39, 40 and 43 and Powerball is 04. While no one matches all six balls, including Powerball, one player matches the first five balls, winning $ 2 million with Power Play.

According to Powerball officials, nine other players match four balls and Powerball to win $ 50,000. Five of the players doubled their $ 50,000 win with Power Play, walked away with $ 150,000.

More than 200 people matched 4 balls, won $ 100, and 54 used Power Play to multiply prizes to $ 300. 631 other players matched 3 balls and Powerball to win $ 100 and 160 players doubled their wins to $ 300 using Power Play.

Meanwhile, there are more than 15,400 players who match three balls to win $ 7, with 4,370 of these players multiplying their winnings to $ 21 using Power Play. There are more than 13,500 players who match two balls and Powerball to get a $ 7 prize. The Play Power is used by 3,753 players to double their winnings to $ 21.

More than 104,000 players match one ball and Powerball to win $ 4 and just under 30,000 use Power Play to increase the prize to $ 12. 246,782 other players claim $ 4 after equaling Powerball, with 69,095 players doubling the win to $ 12.

Players have a 1 in 24.87 chance to go with a prize in every $ 2 game. However, the chance to win one of the top prizes is much lower. A player has a 1 chance in 292,201,338.00 to win the jackpot, a 1 chance in 11,688,053.52 to match 5 balls, and a 1 chance in 913,129.18 to match 4 balls and Powerball in each given game.

Tickets can be purchased for $ 2 per match in 45 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday when they are broadcast live at 10:59 PM. ET.

Powerball Jackpot increases with each lottery until it is won. The last person to claim the grand prize was Florida resident Sheryll Goedert, 61, a member of implementing Vacation Life LLC, who won a January 29 jackpot of $ 396.9 million with an estimated cash value of $ 276.6 million.

A customer purchases a Powerball ticket at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. No one has won the jackpot this time, which means it will roll to the next draw when it will be worth around $ 190 million.

