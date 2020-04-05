Has Anyone Gone With a $ 180 Million Jackpot?

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
0
22
Has Anyone Gone With a $ 180 Million Jackpot?

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday? The pot was estimated at $ 180 million with a cash option of $ 144.8 million, but no one left with the grand prize this time.

This means the jackpot has rolled over to the next draw, which will take place on April 9 and will be worth $ 190 million. The draw will have a cash value of $ 156 million.

The winning numbers for yesterday’s lottery are 08, 31, 39, 40 and 43 and Powerball is 04. While no one matches all six balls, including Powerball, one player matches the first five balls, winning $ 2 million with Power Play.

Powerball Number For 04/04/20: Saturday Jackpot worth $ 180 Million

Read more