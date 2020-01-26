Has Blake Shelton designed the Gwen Stefani 2020 Grammy dress? – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML7c0eae2d930f40607bcf3ab3af122b5511%

Blake SheltonCountry singer Y seamstress?

That is what he and love have had for a long time Gwen Stefani I tried to make everyone believe when the couple stopped to chat with E! News Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before going to the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While the sexiest man, Alive Shelton, always looked handsome in a completely black three-piece suit, it was his lover whose fashion stole the show with his white minidress adorned with shells and thigh boots. How is this woman 50? Whatever you do, we want to get into magic.

% MINIFYHTML7c0eae2d930f40607bcf3ab3af122b5513%

% MINIFYHTML7c0eae2d930f40607bcf3ab3af122b5514%

“In short, Blake has been collecting shells for the last four years since we met,” said Stefani of his unique appearance, before admitting anything closer to the truth. “Actually they are Dolce and Gabbana, but they used a number of shells that Blake picked me up over the years.”

“Now I don’t know whether to believe that or not,” Seacrest replied, looking at Shelton. “That’s right?”

“Of course, man,” he replied, pointing to the dress. “Actually, some of these still have creatures.”

The duo, which has been dating for more than four years, is ready to take the stage at tonight’s ceremony for a performance of “Nobody but You”, his duet from the Shelton album 2019 Fully charged: the land of God. And they admitted to Seacrest that the song did not always have to have Stefani’s voice.

“No, it wasn’t written as a duo,” Shelton admitted. “Once we heard it, we realized that it is actually a perfect duet, you know? Especially for us. The lyrics of the song fit in perfectly with our story.”

At the start of the night, Shelton was nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for “The Country of God, quot;”, his ninth nomination since 2011. It was unfortunately revealed during the long premiere ceremony that took place before the broadcast on television and is responsible for providing much of the night’s hardware that he had lost to the legendary Willie Nelson, who won for “Ride Me Back Home, quot;.

Although that was not the result that Shelton expected tonight, there is no doubt that Stefani softened the blow at his side.

Better next time, Blake!

