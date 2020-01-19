Has China capitulated to the United States in a “beautiful monster, quot; trade agreement?

% MINIFYHTML7dd9be9696266e318dc32be47aed276711%

Three years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping stood for the global business elite in Davos and defended the post-war international liberal order when President Donald Trump criticized globalization.

Now, 18 months later, a kind of trade agreement has been signed. The agreement, in whatever form he chooses to break it down, is a victory for Trump, who claims that the agreement “provides economic justice for the country”.

Xi has wasted the political capital he has established?

The Chinese treatment of 13 million Uighur Muslims, tactics against demonstrators for democracy in Hong Kong and the lifting of the presidential term limits, which gives Xi unlimited power to remain a leader, has created uncertainty and hampered growth both in the country and abroad.

Yet China agreed to buy $ 200 billion worth of American goods for two years, including $ 32 billion worth of additional agricultural products. And rates for Chinese goods for $ 360 billion will remain in force until after the US election or that China demonstrates compliance.

But there is little confidence that this goal will be achieved because American farmers can never produce enough. Moreover, American companies no longer have to supply their technology to gain access to the Chinese market.

Greg Swenson, partner at the investment bank Brigg Macadam, tells Al Jazeera that the new agreement with China is a victory for Trump and a victory for the United States, arguing that the Chinese economy cannot handle the rates charged on its economy. Export and aging. population.

“They have lost the fight politically, there is not much support. They have basically isolated themselves for various reasons and I think the President (Trump) has done a very good job of uncovering some flaws or some real problems with the Chinese model, “says Swenson.

And he adds: “It is important to know that the rest of the world is very aware of the Chinese state-owned business model and the risk it poses for the rest of the world, as well as military, security information and human rights issues.”

Russian Pivot East and South

Enclosed by the sanctions imposed on Russia after the annexation of Crimea and supporting an uprising in eastern Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has worked hard to reduce dependence on the West.

The first was the opening of a $ 55 billion pipeline to supply gas to China, completing the so-called Putin Pivot to the east. And this month, Russia opened a pipeline through Turkey to supply Southern Europe and further punish Ukraine, which is now losing billions of transit rates, for tense relations between the two neighbors.

Russia currently supplies 40 percent of European gas. The proposed pipeline will deliver more gas to Turkey and open markets in Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary. It happened when the largest gas company in Russia, Gazprom, was forced to stop the construction of another gas pipeline under pressure from the United States.

Gulmira Rzayeva, founder and executive director of Eurasia Analytics, explains that when it comes to gas exports from Russia to Turkey, the existing political dimensions and tensions have not affected energy exports.

“This is an interdependent problem and Turkey, as well as Russia, has depended on the export and import of natural gas.”

Source: Al Jazeera News