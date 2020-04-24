Has Coronavirus helped you buy “Global Warming” for some time?

Journalist Bill Weir asked CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday if the coronavirus pandemic “has helped humanity buy some time when it comes to global warming.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BILL WEIR: And before and after, satellite imagery shows how nitrogen pollution in major North American cities is declining by as much as 30%. But the blanket of gases that trap heat on our planet is even thicker than ever. There seems to be this perception that perhaps the virus has helped humanity buy some time at the time of global warming. What about this hypothesis?

DR. JONATHAN FOLEY: We need to keep doing this even more and do that for the next 30 years to start tilting the curve on the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. It’s like I have a really huge tub, in the sky full of pollution and we have the faucet pouring in, pouring in, pouring in more and all we’ve done is kind of lower the faucet a little bit, but it still fills up.

WEIR: Thanks to the current oil drop, when the blockade was blocked, we will see lower gas prices in generations. And with Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency eliminating dozens of regulations, experts say an increase in pollution seems inevitable. Both the EPA and Earth Day were born when air and water became too weak for American newspapers to ignore. Fifty years later, science warns that storms, floods and fires from the climate crisis are growing too frequent and too severe to ignore. Saving what’s left will take us to everyday people everywhere where deciding the planet deserves more than a minor vacation like a dead president deciding that to save life as we know it, every day should be Earth Day.

Virologists tried to warn us that an invisible enemy would come out of the jungles if we continued to cut them all down and we were right. So, if there’s something good, we might understand that climatologists who warn about the invisible enemy in our sky and our seas, maybe we should take it seriously too.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN