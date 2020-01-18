Has Ewan McGregor just ended the Disney + Obi-Wan Kenobi series?

A baseless rumor about Ewan McGregor Leaving the planned Disney + show, in which Obi-Wan Kenobi’s life is being explored, set the Internet on fire earlier today. The reactions of the fans quickly overcame the popularity of the original rumor and left unnoticed fans confused about the source of this news.

The story is totally wrong. The whole ordeal seems to have come from a parody account on Twitter. Two days ago, the @DicsussingFilm account posted a tweet citing a Disney + source that McGregor had ended due to “creative differences.” The tweet appears to have flown under the radar for a day or two before exploding in popularity.

The account has the same friendly name as the legitimate DiscussingFilm site, but the account name is deliberately misspelled. The account’s biography explicitly states that it is a parody. However, most users have not checked out the account. They explained it to one of the confused fans in the replies to the original tweet.

“It’s a joke,” they wrote. “This was blown disproportionately.”

We would have to agree. Fans simply viewed the account name as true and responded without investigating the source of the claims. Only Siths act absolutely and everything, but this rumor was absolutely just a joke.

There are always two, Kenobi

The increase in the popularity of the tweet may be related to the second cause of the deletion disaster. Today, the FandomWire site published a story about Disney that completely overruled the series. The piece comes complete with something Gossip Cop is very familiar with – anonymous “sources”. The website seems to have used the same strategy as the tabloids. By hiding behind nameless “insiders” you can call almost everything a fact and avoid responsibility. We couldn’t find any verified facts in the website’s claim.

TheWrap appears to be as disappointed with the questionable claims as we are. The situation of McGregor’s speakers was presented in the publication. According to the store, McGregor’s representatives said that the cancellation or giving up of rumors was not true. Disney and the actor are still planning to advance the show.

Although the details surrounding the Kenobi series are limited, we know that it will explore the life of the Jedi Master between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Ewan McGregors expressed his enthusiasm and enthusiasm for the return to the role and is actually the source of most of the details we know about the project. It would be a big shock to learn that he gave up the role. We therefore advise that any rumors about the star be filled with a grain of Crait Salt.

Other websites have republished the allegation without investigating it, including We Got This Covered. The page appeared previously Gossip Cop for publishing an unchecked claim that Brie Larson is secretly playing a second role in Kong: Skull Island. Gossip Cop I will continue to check rumors about the entertainment world – even if it’s just a false identity.