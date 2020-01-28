Has his official visit strengthened his commitment?

Broderick Jones made an official visit to Georgia last weekend. That happened after two other officers to Arkansas and Illinois.

It is anticipated that a fourth and final official will visit Auburn this weekend.

How was it going for him at UGA? Where are things? I would not expect Jones to make many quotes regarding his recent trip to Athens.

But the 5-star OT recently shared its review of this trip through its social media account.

Thanks UGA for a great weekend! # stillcommitted @ Dawgs247 @DawgNation #GoDawgs

– Broderick Jones (@ millionairemov3) January 27, 2020

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound senior from Lithonia High School was recently ranked number 5 in the country for 2020 by Rivals.com. It is also ranked number 1 in the country. 2 OT and No. 15 recruits on the 247Sports composite scale until a final 247Sports assessment is available this week.

DawgNation was able to put together some elements of his journey by turning to some sources that were close to the situation.

Much of the weekend was seeing the entire academic layout in Georgia. His previous trips were always associated with athletics or always focused on a game trip.

Jones is an accomplished athlete in two sports, but a few stories about his trip to Lumberjaxe in Athens show that he is not a 5-star player in the ax throwing department. The prospects in the city spent some time doing just that during their official visits. (This is an ax throwing place in Athens. Think of darts and bullseyes. Only with axes.)

Jones continued to connect with some of his colleagues who were committed to the program. Georgia signers Tate Ratledge and Georgia engagement Sedrick Van Pran-Granger were also on this trip.

The current players on the team have shown that they are also wanted and needed. They were very friendly and not a deterrent. Jones was not treated as a rival for the season.

His relationships with Van Pran-Granger and 5-star signer Darnell Washington have expanded since that trip.

With this attitude and transition, a lot has been done by Sam Pittman and Matt Luke. Don’t forget to work behind the scenes of two well-known names. This is Georgia, Director of Player Development, Jonas Jennings. This is nothing new here since both Jennings and his assistant director Fernando Velasco have had a good relationship with Jones throughout his hiring process. Jennings was able to travel and visit Jones in Lithonia, while Georgia has been converting his assistant coaches to the field in the past two months.

The tone of this visit was not described as “consolidate” or “confirm” or “cover”. It wasn’t the way it came across. It was more of a general “get to know” and “feel good” visit. It was more about the culture of the UGA and the entire football program.

How can this be better explained? How about a family outing for Sunday dinner? Do you expect that to be over the top? With the family there is no need to rethink every moment.

This last statement is simply a personal reading of the green. There’s a lot of talk about the threat Auburn poses to Georgia this weekend with this last official. I’m not in the crystal ball industry, but it never really felt concrete here. Especially since his week at the Under Armor All-American Game. Anything can happen to these young men, but I’m not so sure that Auburn is the greatest threat to his involvement in Georgia. Sam Pittman and Arkansas could threaten Auburn as its second largest school rather than the Tigers overtaking the UGA.

That is, he has not stopped recruiting. There are reports that indicate that this is the case. This is not what I heard. Jones wanted to go through a full recruitment process as a senior. He has been in Georgia since April 2018, if not longer. He has undoubtedly worked hard and earned the right to decide how his personal recruitment process should proceed.

Broderick Jones is a 5-star OT prospectus in the 2020 class. He is number 13 in the nation for the 247Sports Composite. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Broderick Jones: Another kind of source about his skills

Wallace Corker is the basketball coach of Lithonia High School. He has his hands on the wheel of a 22: 1 basketball team that is currently number 1 in the Georgia High School Association’s Class 5A survey.

He told DawgNation that Jones scored an average of eight points and 10 rebounds per game for Lithonia’s Bulldogs.

“It makes a huge difference inside,” said Corker. “It gives us a huge advantage for many teams in our region. There are not many people who can keep up with its size. “

Broderick Jones is a very good basketball player for Lithonia High School. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

It is quite difficult to get Jones out of the paint.

“Much of the basketball has helped him in football,” said Corker. “He’s got a good bottom right now. He’s a lot more vertical. Very maneuverable. He makes such good moves. He ends up strong and is not out of control at all. He’s really a decent basketball player. If he had spent a lot of time, he would have could probably be a decent college basketball player if he hadn’t played soccer. “

In his assessment, Jones is even better on the offensive. This is because he drives the floor forward like a force. Not a big contribution. Especially not a 285 pound man.

“He is a better offensive player,” said Corker. “He’ll fend off a shot or two, but he comes over the edge. He plays over the edge and does a very good job for us there.”

Here is a simple repetition of the facts for the right context. Corker describes the second largest basketball club in the United States, which tipped to £ 300-305 in the fall when he didn’t run up and down the floor for the first 5A basketball team every day.

“If he wants to score a goal, he will go up and down on the floor,” said Corker.

Jones had one of his best games when Lithonia’s Star Point Guard Eric Gaines failed. Gaines recently received an offer from Georgetown.

“The best game for him was the Southwest Dekalb game when the Gaines kid was down,” said Corker. “Eric Gaines was down. So he stepped forward and checked the color. We also had the Georgia and Auburn soccer coaches there to watch. I think he excelled a bit. “

Corker said Jones has an average of 1-2 blocks per game. He could have mentioned that Jones scored three points in a row against Statesboro as his best game earlier this year, but he didn’t. Even if the tall man drained two logs as he drove down the floor.

“He gets about a block per game and he gets some assists when he fits the ball very well,” said Corker. “He’s actually a very smart basketball player … he’s about 285 at the moment, but he really gets on the floor. He’ll dive into you.”

Broderick Jones (left) poses with Georgia OT signee Tate Ratledge earlier this month at the Touchdown Club of Atlanta Award banquet. Jones has made three official visits so far. He has scheduled Auburn for this weekend. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Most of these flushes come while Jones catches the ball as he runs the alley for Lithonia High. He has been the key to one of the best teams at Lithonia High School for quite some time.

And we also have to remember that he is a five-star football leaflet and an All-American under armor.

“The big thing is that we don’t see a guy as tall as he moves that size and under control,” said Corker. “He doesn’t get many accusations. He can control his body. Really good child to train. We couldn’t measure up to someone who was his size, and Broderick actually defends very well in terms of size.”

“He guards the guards on the edge. I saw him sit down and move his feet very well. … We gave him a couple of three, but he has no green light. I give him one from time to time. It only depends on the flow of the game and how it works. I’ll give him three or two. Broderick can shoot. He can actually shoot basketball from outside and actually wants to spend more time behind the three-point line than he does. “

He didn’t take many of them, but Corker said Jones shot at least 30 percent from a distance for Lithonia.

The sum of all the moving parts of this conversation confuses the mind: defend guards with your feet. Shoot three. Run the floor. Play over the edge and under control.

That’s what a future 320-pound SEC left device should do on the high school basketball court.

5-star Broderick Jones (left) and 5-star Darnell Washington became close friends at Under Armor’s Orlando All-American Game Week last month. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)