Has Instagram changed the art world forever?

The ubiquity of Instagram may have changed the way many people interact with large-sized works of art – like this installation by Yayoi Kusama.

Pablo Trincado / Creative Commons

It’s been 10 years since Instagram was launched – that means 10 years that its presence had an impact on aesthetics in many ways. Celina Ribeiro engages with The Guardian in a way that is impacted by the app: namely, the growing number of “large-scale installations, exhibitions, and museums that are suitable for sharing on the social media platform” ,

Ribeiro quotes a diverse range of styles, from the Infinity Mirrored Rooms by Yayoi Kusama to the Museum of Ice Cream. And she notes that it can be difficult to write about this phenomenon:

Criticism of this art experience made for Insta can easily lead to elitism. And the truth is that art has been shaped by vanity, personal wealth, and cultural access for centuries.

For Ribeiro, the problem arises when a great photo of a three-dimensional space is taken and the audience misses the full extent of the installation. “The irony is that these haunting exhibitions are anything but haunting in practice,” she writes. “You immediately become two-dimensional.”

Ribeiro’s observations correspond exactly to an article that Drew Zeiba wrote at Vulture in late 2018. Zeiba’s focus was on the phenomenon that artists themselves leave Instagram, but some of the larger points came across Ribeiro’s reasoning. Zeiba quotes the case of artist Jake Borndal, who “found that seeing and sharing on Instagram started playing with his idea of ​​the world around him.”

Before the era of Instagram, there were still numerous large-format installations, from Christo and Jean-Claude’s The Gates in New York’s Central Park to the works of the art organization Creative Time, which have created impressive art installations in an unconventional form for decades. How could these transient experiences have changed if Instagram had been there for them? It’s a worrying thought and one to think about the next time you surround yourself with stunning art.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in the Guardian