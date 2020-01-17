Has Jose Mourinho improved Tottenham defensively or is he losing his special grade?

When Tottenham fired Mauricio Pochettino in late November, one of the main reasons was her leaky defense.

In the twelve games of the Argentine, a remarkable 17 goals were conceded before his release this season

Getty Images – Getty

Mauricio Pochettino joined Tottenham in 2014 and was released in late 2019

Jose Mourinho was chosen to replace Pochettino – a man known for his impressive setbacks.

But the ball still finds the backbone of the net against Spurs, which will give cause for concern against resurgent Watford on Saturday. with the full game LIVE on talkSPORT!

Even in the third round of the FA Cup against Middlesbrough, a tame shot by George Saville defeated Paulo Gazzaniga, leaving Mourinho with one goal without conceding since he took office.

The 5-0 win against Burnley promised a lot, but it was just a false dawn when the Portuguese cleared the kinks in his squad.

In terms of baseline statistics, Mourinho currently has a better record than Pochettino – only.

Getty Images – Getty

Jose Mourinho tries to turn things around in Tottenham

Tottenham conceded 1.53 goals per game among the Argentines and 1.5 under Mourinho.

It’s an improvement, but not much of one, though it’s a bit better on the surface under Mourinho than it might look.

In the last six games, Spurs has conceded only one goal more than once – two of them came against Norwich due to individual errors.

It’s still not perfect, but maybe North London will get better.

Getty Images – Getty

Toby Alderweireld (left) signed a new contract with Spurs last month

The reason? Well, Mourinho’s men now had more time on the training ground and in the analysis room to convey his ideas.

He said that her free week in late December, when others take part in the Carabao Cup, would be an opportunity to familiarize yourself with his tactics.

It is no coincidence that things are gradually picking up speed, even though the performances against Chelsea, Brighton and Norwich cannot be overlooked.

Against Liverpool, Tottenham was behind, but the elected Premier League champions had fewer goals than Spurs (13 against hosts 14) and scored with seven goals – a sign of improvement.

And the underlying statistics suggest that things look better too.

StatsBomb

Things seemed to go around the corner for Spurs before the Liverpool game

There was a time when most teams in England and Europe envied their central defense. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were great in central defense, while Kyle Walker and Danny Rose were aggressive, pillaging full-backs.

Now Spurs have problems with the central midfield, which means a lack of a shield in front of them, no adequate replacement for Walker and the aging of the trio with which he once stood in line.

Davinson Sanchez was unable to improve sufficiently and continues to fight in the air, as was the case in the third round of the FA Cup against Middlesbrough.

Getty Images – Getty

Spurs central defender Davinson Sanchez

Juan Foyth’s mistake against Norwich will surely see him borrowed for the rest of the season, while a similar fate awaits Kyle Walker-Peters, who became hopeless under Pochettino.

Now, however, Japhet Tanganga has appeared. It would be foolish to be too excited, but an intelligent central defender with the pace to recover promises another improvement under Mourinho.

At the moment the Portuguese boss is going to take things step by step, but at least at the moment he is making a difference.

