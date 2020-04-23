Has Michael Jackson ever tried to date Hull Berry?!?

We never thought we would drink such tea Live on InstagramVerzu series!

When trying it out with the music industry legend Teddy Riley Monday night Babyface revealed Michael Jackson give it a try Halle BerryAsk about the deadline.

History came after Riley played SWVMJ’s 1982 Human Nature. When the song ended, Babyface began:

“When we talk about MJ, it’s a reminder of history, real history and entertainment. One day Michael called me and said, ‘Michael’ Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry? “I said, ‘I want to call her because I want her to go on a date.’ And I said, “What?” However. Then he said, “I want to call him and go on a date.”

The hit actor said he didn’t have an actor’s number, so he responded to the management team and waited.

Related: Halle responds to criticism that her 6-year-old son is wearing high heels

He continued:

“I can’t tell you exactly what Galler said, but maybe ‘It’s one thing

Babyface then starred in a clip (made by btw) of Berry’s 1992 film “Boomerang,” starring Angela Lewis.

“What do you know about love? What do you say about love?”

Sounds exactly right to us! Ha!

Check out the ch-ch-clip (below):

Babyface and Teddy Riley are live streaming on Instagram rn, and Babyface once said that they wanted Galle Berry to go on a date 😭 pic.twitter.com/uomIeqGtuw

– Julie | 🌙 (@juliejksn) April 21, 2020

Babyface and Riley’s Verzuz The battle – the latest version of the series, which combines hip hop images Timbaland to Swizz Beatz – reportedly attracted more than half a million viewers Michelle Obama, Queen Latifa, Pusha-T, It’s Snoop Dogg, Rashida Jones, to Gabrielle’s Association to tune.

Their fight was scheduled for earlier this month, but the 62-year-old and his family have been re-scheduled following reports that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, on his birthday (April 10), the producer wrote on social media that he had “looked back on his health” after hitting his fans with the virus.

“I’m just happy to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he said. I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus with my family. It’s really scary to meet your friends. Now we are pleased to announce that we have tested the negative and returned for our health. In connection with this … The legendary Swizz Beatz & Timbaland will officially accept an invitation to participate with my younger brother Teddy Riley in what will be called the Black Music Highlights Festival. to love. Women … put on your red dress, light a candle, light a wine, don’t forget your dancing shoes … “

We are happy that he is in good health and that he is pouring good tea.

Do you think Wel, Halle and Michael ever went on a date?

(Image via FayesVision /WENN)