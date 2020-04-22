Has summer been canceled? Well not really

The announcement of the cancellation of the mass rallies until September has prompted some to declare that the summer had indeed been canceled. No one told the meteorologists.

While many are struggling to cheer up right now, some have noted that at least the weather has been nice to us in the past month or so. And things should get better this week.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 21 degrees Thursday with clear, sunny spells for the next few days. Wednesday will be a dry day with periods of foggy sun and light easterly breezes. Cloudy intervals will also occur with higher temperatures between 15 and 19 degrees.

Not bad for April, although a walk in the garden is more likely than a trip to the beach during the current coronavirus restrictions.

Thursday will be very mild with maximum temperatures between 15 and 21 degrees. It will be another dry day with bright spells, although it will be cooler on parts of the east coast.

There will be a few fog patches Thursday evening with temperatures between 3 and 7 degrees lower, in light east or variable breezes.

Friday should be dry and sunny with local sea breezes. It is expected to be another very mild day with higher temperatures varying between 16 and 20 degrees, with warmer conditions inland.

Met Éireann said a few scattered showers will rise from the south on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunny periods throughout the day.

The highest temperatures will be between 14 and 19 degrees with rain episodes that will break out on Saturday evening.

Rain showers will continue on Sunday with occasional sunny periods and maximum temperatures ranging from 13 to 17 degrees.