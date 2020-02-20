[has-tennessee’s-john-fulkerson-acquired-all-sec-basketball-honors?]

Mike Wilson, Knoxville Revealed two: 17 p.m. ET Feb. 20, 2020 | Up to date 2: 22 p.m. ET Feb. 20, 2020

John Fulkerson scored a profession-higher 25 points at South Carolina on Saturday. Then the Tennessee junior snapped into type to direct the Vols more than Vanderbilt in the second half Tuesday.

That has been the norm for the Vols ahead these days, who is averaging almost 20 points for each game in Tennessee’s past five video games.

“I consider he’s actively playing at an all-league level,” Vanderbilt mentor Jerry Stackhouse stated Tuesday.

Fulkerson now is averaging 13 details and six.2 rebounds per recreation this period, as he pulled down at minimum 7 rebounds in each individual of his earlier four game titles.

But is his enjoy more than enough to earn him All-SEC honors soon after this period? We discuss his candidacy on this version of The Volunteer Condition:

The SEC coaches name eight gamers to the to start with and second group, whilst the media names five-male teams.

Tennessee (15-11, seven-six) plays at No. 12 Auburn (22-4, 9-four) on Saturday (midday ET, CBS).