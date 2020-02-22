[has-var-contradicted-itself-during-leicester’s-clash-in-opposition-to-person-town?-kevin-de-bruyne-not-penalised-for-handball-but-dennis-praet-is…]

Praise for VAR has been scarce in the Premier League this period but it is obtaining a bit of a nightmare this weekend.

In the early kick-off, Giovani Lo Celso by some means avoided a red card for a awful stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta throughout Tottenham’s defeat to Chelsea.

BT Sport Lo Celso was really fortunate to stay clear of a crimson card for this

The Qualified Match Match Officers Confined even admitted afterwards the Spurs midfielder should have been sent off.

VAR also performed a huge component in Burnley’s 3- victory about Bournemouth as the Cherries thought they’d built it one-one in the second 50 percent, only for the officers to disallow the objective and give the hosts a penalty which was duly tucked away.

And in the late kick-off, the place Leicester participate in reigning champions Manchester City, VAR’s has performed a huge aspect in the game.

James Maddison had a no cost-kick blocked just shy of the half hour mark and there have been faint phone calls for handball.

But replays display that the ball struck the hand of Man Town star Kevin De Bruyne on the hand inside his very own box.

The Belgian did not make himself greater but he put his palms in an unnatural position in an attempt to avert the ball from hitting him in the face.

It was looked at by VAR and no penalty was presented.

The second 50 percent then saw Dennis Praet block Ilkay Gundogan’s shot with his arm inside of the box.

Sky Athletics Praet was penalised for this handball, however

This time, VAR opted to award the location-kick, significantly to the outrage of Foxes faithful.

But Town couldn’t take gain of the selection as Sergio Aguero’s poor penalty was stored out by Kasper Schmeichel.

