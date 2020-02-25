Hasbro Ghostbusters: Afterlife Toy Good gallery!

Hasbro invited ComingSoon.net to their Toy Fair showfloor to check out out their figures and products from the really-anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife, like the legendary ghost detector applied by Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler in the primary films! Examine out the items in the gallery beneath!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will emphasis on a new household with solitary mom Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, Trevor and Phoebe (Finn Wolfhard & Mckenna Grace) who move into a crushed-down farmhouse in Oklahoma only to explore that there is some thing strange in the neighborhood. Unexplained quakes shake the city. There’s an previous mine nearby that bears the name of Ivo Shandor, who created the Manhattan high-rise in the 1984 movie that channeled the forces of evil. Paul Rudd costars as a community instructor who’s been documenting the unexplained phenomena, befriending Callie and her youngsters and aiding make the connection involving the current weirdness and the functions of three decades before.

12-year-aged Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel, Annabelle Arrives Property) stars in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with Carrie Coon (The Leftovers) actively playing her mom and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Factors, IT) as her brother. Paul Rudd (Avengers: Endgame) will be playing a teacher in the movie, although Oliver Cooper and Bokeem Woodbine will also be highlighted. Original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will reprise their characters.

Jason Reitman (Juno, Younger Grownup, Tully) directed the new film, taking more than from his father Ivan Reitman who helmed the first two and will deliver. Reitman, who had a cameo in 1989’s Ghostbusters 2, co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan (Monster Property, Poltergeist), who is no stranger to ghost stories.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated to drop in theaters on July 10, 2020.