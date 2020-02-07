HashTag Daily shows that IGTV can be won now if you are smart enough

Instagram’s potential competitor to YouTube, IGTV, has always had a major disadvantage for content creators – a lack of monetization.

And while news broke yesterday that Instagram may finally allow IGTV creators to run ads, some content producers have already found unique ways to monetize the platform.

One such channel is Hashtag Daily, which also has the mantle of being the first daily soap opera to launch exclusively on IGTV.

Professionally recorded in and around Germany, the start-up behind Hashtag Daily was founded in Munich by Managing Director Anna Juliana Jaenner – former actress of the German television series “Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten” – The Hashtag Daily features some of the highlights DACH influences actors, each of them “Insta famous” with millions of combined fans. It first aired in September 2019.

The show is typical of every soap opera you have seen, showing the good and the bad in modern life and love. Think of a classic “Made in Chelsea”, but in German. But what’s not typical is how Jaenner and her team managed to generate revenue from the channel, despite waiting 18 months for any official IGTV revenue opportunity.

Jaenner kept his eyes wide open on this business, knowing that IGTV broadcasting could be a serious challenge.

“When we started Hashtag Daily, we knew that in terms of a business model it would be similar to a TV channel that produces and buys content to sell advertising slots,” Jaenner said. “We are working with product placement, which is typical of influencer marketing and we are very pleased with how it turns out.”

Hashtag Daily advisor and founder of Anna Juliana Jaenner. Credit image: Saskia Töpfer

Thus, Hashtag Daily earns revenue from business owners, such as restaurants, nightclubs and bars, as well as other brands, such as car makers and fashion labels, that are paid to appear on the show. Of course, it reveals this correctly, something that many selfish people are guilty of not doing when they advertise for a brand.

While it all sounds relatively simple, building the Hashtag Daily was not without its challenges.

“One of the biggest challenges is finding the timeslots, when all of our highly imprisoned irritants and actors have time to trigger the next episodes,” Jaenner said. “It is also a challenge to find the right approach to create a series that fits the need of the IGTV audience.”

Despite the challenges, Jaenner is ultimately pleased with the outcome and the people he works with to create the show.

“The most rewarding part for me personally is the amazing group of people and talents we have put together to create Hashtag Daily,” Jaenner said. “They support each other like crazy and are increasingly becoming the Daily Hashtag Family – together we have over 1.8 million fans and creatives of all kinds. From a business perspective, it is very beneficial to create what we call Social TV, a a new form of entertainment that lies somewhere between gaming and television and is designed to reach a younger audience. “

But that’s not all. By launching as a media startup, Hashtag Daily was able to do something that few influencers have ever had.

Today, Hashtag Daily announced that it has now been accepted into the Next Media acceleration program. The company will use Next Media’s accelerator network, community, know-how and infrastructure to further develop and produce the IGTV channel.

And while the amounts are not disclosed, Hashtag Daily receives funding under this program. Sources tell me that the initial funding for Next Media’s accelerator program is usually around $ 50,000.

So what about the Hashtag Daily?

“The last 10 episodes of the third season will be released in February,” Jaenner said. “We are now promoting Season four of Hashtag Daily. We took all the lessons from the first three seasons and created something that fits the needs of the public even better than before. We also launched two spin-offs that look more like reality TV, but are One is focused on finding love and dating, and one is very fashion-focused that will be in English for an international audience. “