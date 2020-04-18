Hasmukh Review: Vir Das kills a promising idea with a mediocre show – tv

Hasmukh

Director: Nikhil Gonsalves

Starring:Vir Das, Ranvir Shorey, Ravi Kishen

It’s a shame when a good idea hits the wrong people. Vir Das has had epiphany for centuries – a stand-up comedian who needs to kill his soul with murder, every time he takes the stage. It’s the perfect Murder Joke; or it could have been in the hands of better writers. Now we have a joke from the series that fails to portray either the dark or the comic aspect of the genre named.

From the very beginning, things didn’t seem quite right with Hasmukh (Vir). In the first scene, the trembling and worried Hansmukh cuts the throat of his gourmet comedian (Manoj Pahwa) as he refuses to fulfill his promise to give him a break on stage. This pivotal moment comes too early into the narrative, not giving the audience time to witness why or how Hasmukh achieved his milestone. It may be his first kill, but he does it with more confidence than any that follows. He shoots straight to the stage after he shakes his head at the dead man and gives a stellar performance at a wedding party in Saharanpur.

Of course, there is absolutely nothing stellar about that play. The screenwriters wrote a note in the script – * and the crowd went wild * – and the younger actors laughed and clapped as they were told. But no joke from Hasmuh’s murder plot or any that manages to run throughout the show is ridiculous to say the least. A pact with Satan would seem more likely if the pathetic-peedite jokes were not such a moan.

But Hasmukh changed his mind, killing a few bad guys is worth a career in comedy. He sets his goals with his violent chachajis, a corrupt party representative, a greedy lawyer, beaten girls, a rapist rival and numerous others. While a few escape his grip, most eventually suffocate with a leather strap.

For Hasmukh, with each subsequent kill, it becomes a progressively mechanical job, but the jokes never get better. The police are tailing him as he becomes more human with each murder. He tells himself and us that he is not a good guy and that he sees in his nightmares the men he killed. However, he never hesitates the next time he looks at his target. His guilt and imposition syndrome is manifested in the rotting, walking corpses of Manoja Pahwa who talks about him before every show. Hasmukh, however, can easily prevent him from waving his hand.

Hasmukh is joined by his manager Jimmy (Ranvir Shorey) in his crime-comedy lifestyle. Together they find targets, sign contracts with television studios, throw corpses at incinerators, go to double meetings with their girlfriends, and meet with mafia bosses. Ranvir and Vir’s chemistry as killer ships may be the only buying factor in an otherwise hopeless series. In a dark life, they quickly become partners and truly care and love for each other. Ranvir is perhaps the only one who has made a positive contribution to the acting department in this play. His greedy eyes light up when they see a fat paycheck and rise well when accused of disloyalty. He is also a jumper, he sings, he dances an idiot who rarely gets bored.

But the show does often remind you of the volatile clutter you are watching. There are a lot of ripping shots due to the insight of a suffocated television presenter (Ravi Kishen) who, for those Tusshar Kapoor films of the last decade, has been acting more than Netflix Original. There are also teens who pull on women’s bra straps and land in MeToo’s case. People clash at impromptu, choreographed dance parties and every other character has ‘takia kalaam’ like comedy on SAB TV.

Even with this huge, smelly pile of questions, the biggest crime committed by Hasmukh is that he is hopelessly sloppy. Vir Das was expected to do only one thing properly and this gave the series a great deal of humor and wit. But all jokes kill your patience.

