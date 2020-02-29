Hatari: Austurbær, Reykjavik – reside assessment

Hatari

Austurbær, Reykjavik

23rd February 2020

Because their debut in 2015, Icelandic techno-punk trio Hatari has long gone by a collection of transformations. The primary band users Matthías Tryggvi Haraldsson, Klemens Hannigan and Einar Stéfansson gave up army costumes for BDSM straps and latex suits to make the anti-capitalist agenda extra transparent. Ahead of their storming appearance at the Eurovision very last yr, they had grown into a powerful stay collective featuring a dance troupe and impressing the viewers with their striking glamour. All these alterations have not impacted the band’s genuineness, nor lessened their rebellious spirit. Their Reykjavik clearly show celebrating the release of the debut album Neyslutrans (“Consumption Trance”) suggests it all.

The release display on the house soil is taking place at Austurbær theatre, an instance of concrete “funkis” (Nordic useful) architecture and a famous songs location. It is acknowledged for hosting The Kinks when they did their initial demonstrate in Iceland in 1965.

Though undertaking a program on-line search on Austurbær these days, one is likely to come across posters advertising theatre productions for youngsters as properly as pictures from company events. Surprisingly, each proportions can implement to the concept of Hatari’s are living displays. Queuing right before the hall’s entry, the audience appears largely goth with some admirers matching a preschool-age group. It would be logical to advise that the warm-up set of 16-year-outdated Guðlaug Sóley Höskuldsdóttir aka Gugusar is their good deal if people young ones were being not wearing branded Hatari T-shirts. The foyer is embellished with other suitable paraphernalia – banners and flags displaying equipment wheel held in a hand – a image of Svikamylla ehf., the band’s record label.

The preference of theatre as the venue for the release clearly show appears to be very organic. What they do on the stage is far outside of the boundaries of music. Mimicking the actuality, they playfully current the design of dictatorship relying on archetypes of capitalism. The supreme chief-frontman carried out by Matthías Tryggvi Haraldsson, a playwright in his day-to-working day non-Hatari lifetime, is theatrically boosting hands, expecting the viewers to salute and obey him. The other two characters are submissive slave-singer and ferociously silent executioner-drummer, played by Klemens Hannigan and Einar Stef respectively.

The exhibit starts with the mission assertion. Accompanied by flickering lights, the announcement is made by a robotic woman voice whose impassionate tone and anti-capitalism agenda remind of Radiohead’s Fitter Happier. “Welcome to the culture of the spectacle. Welcome to Hatari.”

Hatari, in fact, seems to play with the collective unconscious and potentially reconcile with their shadow sides by this implies. Einar Stef is the initially to move on the stage. In the dark crimson lights, his fierce appear, Darth Vader outlines and monstrous spikes on the mask make you truly feel uneasy. Just a few seconds just after he reaches the drum kit you remember the childhood recollections of looking at fairy tales when villains appeared much more beautiful in contrast to heroes.

Their memorable appearance on Eurovision boosted the band’s dwell present production even additional. That includes a seemingly infinite quantity of contributors, every single composition indicates immersive encounter. Surrounded by the black-eyed demonic dancers the trio performs Ódýr, one particular of the aged tracks which back again in the days was performed by the band customers donning army costumes until eventually these have been outdated by BDSM aesthetics.

Inspite of getting in the beginning announced, Hatari’s fellow musicians acquire you by surprise by popping up randomly and as unexpectedly as Jack-in-the-box. Below is Bashar Murad, a Palestinian singer, contributing enchanting tarab vocals on Klefi/Samed. Co-prepared with Bashar, the track was produced by the band shortly soon after the Eurovision Palestinian flag incident. Svarti Laxness, a Reykjavik-centered hip-hop artist comes to the stage upcoming to execute Helvíti (“Hell”), a poetic article-apocalypse statement.

Listening to the debut album may possibly be as opposed to playing a computer match these types of as Civilization five for the initially time. It is hard to choose it in just like a seamless concept in phrases of tunes. Neyslutrans can be explained as a sequence of compositions shifting amongst techno, Europop, hip-hop and neoclassicism which entirely match the title implying trance as not a style but a state of brain. This cognitive dissonance is all the additional impactful for the duration of the clearly show. A sedative and cold-sounding new wave number Ógleði is followed by Spectavisti Me Mori, op. 8, a neoclassical piece for violin, created by Pétur Björnsson. Spillingardans (“Dance of Corruption”), a Nitzer Ebb-esque anti-capitalist rant precedes Klámstrákur (“Pornoboy”), a dancehall hit with languid leading vocals by Klemens Hannigan, who by that minute has absolutely nothing on his human body but a leather-based harness.

With the encore aspect coming, the light display frenzy fades and the kitsch vibrancy subdues – a choir strains up on the stage. They sing a capella a different tranquil piece Nunquam Iterum op. 12, created in collaboration with an Icelandic composer Friðrik Margrétar. Overall melancholy feels in tune with the post-apocalypse temper of the display. Still, the ending is far from currently being pessimistic. At the finale of Hatrið Mun Sigra (“Hatred Will Prevail”), the dance troupe’s choreographer Andrian Sigurgeirsson spreads the rainbow-colored wings on his again. With this kind of a demand from customers for equality and boldness of creative expression, there is a light at the conclude of the tunnel.

Pics by Aleksander Petrov, offered by Hatari

Text by Irina, you can come across extra of her producing right here.