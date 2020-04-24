Hatebreed’s Frank Novinec Does not Know When Band’s Currently Done New Album Will Be Unveiled

HATEBREED guitarist Frank Novinec spoke to the “Thunder Underground” podcast about the standing of the band’s new album, which was at first expected this spring by means of Nuclear Blast Data.

“The record’s done — it truly is been completed,” Frank said (listen to audio underneath). “It was meant to occur out in Might, but the label’s shut down now [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. So we just do not know.”

This previous February, HATEBREED unveiled its 1st new single in 4 yrs, “When The Blade Drops”. The band mentioned at the time that the music was intended to be a standalone release and that it would not look on the forthcoming LP.

“We had been slated to drop a video clip, I feel, March 20th for an additional tune that basically was on the record,” Frank claimed. “And we might led all people on, ‘March 20th’, ‘March 20th’, and all these hints, and then March 20th came all-around and nothing at all occurred. Properly, definitely concerning that time that we prepared to launch it and March 20th, all hell broke loose with coronavirus. So which is on the backburner.”

Frank, who will not know yet when HATEBREED will return to the highway in the U.S., said that he count on the touring circuit to be chaotic when the entire world eventually receives the virus beneath management and mass gatherings are after once again allowed.

“When it receives fired again up, it is really gonna be mad, since each and every goddamn band in the globe is gonna be out there touring,” he stated. “It’s gonna make it tricky for scheduling demonstrates for promoters, due to the fact you’re gonna have multiple displays in each individual town every single evening. And then, of course, men and women are gonna be striving to get back again on their feet economically, and they are not gonna be equipped to find the money for to go to all these reveals. So it is gonna be attention-grabbing, I think it is really gonna be difficult, but we need to have to make it occur once more, and hopefully it really is faster than later.”

“When The Blade Drops” arrived on the heels of the bought-out anniversary demonstrates that HATEBREED embarked on during 2019 and the unprecedented results of 2016’s “The Concrete Confessional”. Not only did the latter tally 42 million complete Spotify streams, but one “Seeking Down The Barrel Of Right now” also clocked 25 million-in addition Spotify streams.

HATEBREED‘s earlier declared European tour with PARKWAY Drive will now consider place in November/December.







