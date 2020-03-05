[‘haters,-get-on-with-your-short-life’:-ronan-keating-apologises-for-singapore-virus-post]

Singer Ronan Keating apologised for offending anybody with his write-up as he would ‘never purposefully do that’. — Photograph via Instagram/ Ronan Keating

SINGAPORE, March five — Irish singer Ronan Keating apologised on Tuesday (March 3) for his Instagram put up on Sunday claiming that ships close to Singapore were not authorized to dock owing to Covid-19.

“I not too long ago posted this pic soon after getting informed by a neighborhood in Singapore that the reason they were being all parked up was owing to the virus,” Keating wrote in his write-up.

He stated he had been knowledgeable that this was not real, and apologised for offending anybody as he would “never purposefully do that”. His faulty put up has due to the fact been eliminated.

The singer extra that he had been in Singapore for a gig. He also had a information for his “haters”, telling them to “get on with your brief life”.

Keating ended his post with a reminder on particular hygiene: “Peace and really like to all and wash your fingers.” — Currently