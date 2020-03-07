Hatton, Kang, Arnold Palmer Invitational Share Lead

Orlando, Florida— Tyrrell Hatton lost his swing with his back 9 without losing his head and was a slight victory. He fought a tough test at Bayhill on Friday, but was only surprised at what he saw when he was over.

Tyrrell Hatton and Sanquan share lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy fought, but rallyed to finish two strokes behind leader

The first round leader, Matt Every, failed to cut after hitting 11-83.

His neat short game was powerful enough to bring him to Arnold Palmer Invitational and lead share with Sankan going over the weekend.

“I had no idea where it was going,” Hutton said after a 3 under 69 in the wind coming out of the opposite direction. “I’m really happy to be able to enter the clubhouse without actually damaging it.”

Kang birdies four of his last seven holes in 68.

Rory McIlroy made the eighth confusion and felt that Bay Hill was harder than that-and it was still hard-73 still left him within two shots of the lead.

Matt Every thought it was great that his 65 in the opening round was 20 shots better than his previous round on the PGA Tour. The next day, 18 shots high was not that great. With 83 shots, going from the 18-hole lead to going off the weekend helped him join the wrong list of PGA tour analysts.

He missed the cut in one shot.

“To be honest, I didn’t really know this,” Every said. “But it happens. It happens to me quite a bit.”

Last three rounds of the PGA Tour a week ago at Honda Classic: 85-65-83. He was the first player since the 2013 Honda Classic Camilo Vilgas.

Talor Gooch is a little better. He reduced the number to 80, followed by 67.

Opening at 77, Phil Mickelson dug a fifth iron seven feet above the surface 239 yards away and played a three-hole cut with a par-5 sixth eagle. He finished with a double bogey and failed his fourth cut this year.

Mickelson missed four cuts before the Masters for the first time in 25 years.

“I thought it was a really hard golf course and enjoyed the challenge of playing in these conditions,” Mickelson said. “And I’m a little dissatisfied that I didn’t get off early in his year, which I hope. I’m not disappointed. I don’t feel so far away.”

Henrik Stenson also opened at 77. He also counterattacked to give himself the opportunity to cut. He also missed his second cut in 12 games at Bayhill, aiming for a double bogey in the last hole.

The average score was 74.08, the highest on Bayhill since the 2011 opening round.

And left 69 fields for the weekend.

Hatton and Kang scored the highest in 10 years at Bayhill at the age of seven, under 137.

Danny Lee left him one shot behind in the low round of the day, 67.

McIlroy, Honda Classic winners Sungjae Im [69] and Harris English [70] hit 2 under 5. Another shot was a group that included Patrick Reed, who had 70 bids to win the second straight tournament.

Hutton is making up for the time lost in an accident in the strangest places. He slipped down a pine straw in a storm from a par 3 tournament at the Masters three years ago and injured his right wrist in preparation for the fall. He tried cortisone shots to earn time, but after the European tour ended the November season last year, he finally felt that the only option was surgery.

The British had been outside for longer than expected, but he returned to Mexico City in Thailand at No. 6 at the World Golf Championships, and now has a 36-hole lead share in Bayhill.

McIlroy was still happy to be within range.

His round looked as if he got caught in a tree on the right side of the 8th fairway and became a double bogey. This is after a three-pat bogey from a long range of par threes.

He made the next hole a birdy, limited his mistakes to only one back-nine bogey, and rolled it up in good shape.

“It was a grind. I think it was more grind than necessary,” McIlroy said. “The conditions are tricky, the greens are harder and the wind is heading in a different direction than today, so things are a bit more interesting. I’m still in a golf tournament.”

