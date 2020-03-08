Hatton leads, Bay Hill wins third round of API

Orlando, Florida— Tyrrell Hatton made a 30-foot birdie putt in the last hole 1-73, finishing his most brutal day of 37 years at Bay Hill and building a two-shot lead to the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational .

Sundays may not rest very much. The wind is strong and it will not rain. The green has progressed from solid to brick solid. It created a test that feels more like the US Open in June than the Florida swing in March.

Rory McIlroy was pleased with the performance of the 13 straight par and was able to make his first birdie in 16th on par 5, without having to be bothered by a bogey in the 73rd last hole. His goal was to survive. McIlroy joined just two shots behind another past champion, Mark Leishman [72].

Hatton finally made a wild ride because the temperature felt like a breeze in his mid-fifties. He played a par in the last five holes [birdie bogie bogie birdies] and then thrust his fist into the air when the last putt fell.

Hutton is 210 years and 6 years old and has been the top 54-hole score in Bayhill since the 1993 Ben Clenshaw.

Max Homa played early-the wind and cold air that felt like the West Coast had no advantage this day. He needed to settle for 70. By the end of the day, it was the only score at face value.

The average score was 75.91, which was 76.29 in the second round of 1983, making it the best of all rounds at Bayhill. It was 78.84 in the last round of 1980, making it the best round in Bayhill after the cut. Finally no one broke 70.

Palmer loves rigorous testing and must have been very popular this day.

Players? It depends on who was asked, especially what they shot.

Brooks Koepka played the last four holes with the same par as 81, the highest score on the PGA tour.

Patrick Reed, who started the day with three shots from the lead, was still mixed up to two shots in the triple bogey’s 11th hole hazard. He putt three double bogies on the 15th. And when his second shot from the bunker jumped through the trees and into the water, it became ugly on par 516.

When he dropped, he shouted, “Don’t hit the water, scammers.” Police ousted fans from the course. Reed made a bogey, bogeyed the next two and shot 80. It was only his fourth career round of the 80’s.

There were massacres everywhere.

Sung Kang was the only player to reach 8 unders of the day. He started with a tie with Hatton and held himself until he hit a tee shot and aimed for a triple bogey. He went out of bounds on his last tee shot and closed with another 78 triple bogies. He is only five shots behind.

Only eight players remained below par.

Leashman is rarely so excited in an even par with two bogies, two birdies, and 14 pars. He had to make sure it was what he scored.

“I actually increased my score and did a double take,” said Leishman. “The total was 72 and I felt like I shot 65. Yes, it was really hard. The green was solid and fast. I just wanted to play on the golf course. Hopefully we can play that tomorrow. “

McIlroy got off to a rough start-or he thought so-with the second bogey, he needed to make 18 feet from the fringe for the par of the next hole. He did not birdie two pars with his hands in hand for the second shot.

However, if a mistake in the wrong place could lead to a large number, aiming away from the flag, he continued to polish. He was drawn with a lead when a drive to the cold wind on the 18th made the last roll on the deep rough of the ankle. He tried to hunt down the gap to the green, but went a little to the right and fell on a rock.

“I saw some of the scores this morning and thought it was tough, but I thought I could still get out there and shoot something under 70,” said McIlroy . “And then when I got out of it, I was like,” Oh, maybe not. ” “

South African Christian Bezidenhout scratched 73 and was three shots behind. Alongside Sungjae Im, who made a 55-foot birdie pat in the last hole of 74, and Danny Lee who double-bogies the last hole of 75.

