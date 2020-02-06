Haunt The Woods share new single Vultures

Haunt The Woods released a new single Vultures on February 28, taken from their debut album Opaque. With intricate guitar lines that accompany the expressive vocals of singer Jonathan Stafford, the song builds through subtly pensive verses before the peak with compelling instrumentation and powerfully suggestive lyricism.

“We wrote this song a long time ago,” the band explains. “Our time recording Opaque gave us the perfect atmosphere to develop it into what it has now become – everyone’s energy was so vibrant. It is melancholic before it develops in purpose and power. We can’t wait to play it live during our tour in March. “

Haunt The Woods combines sounds from alternative, prog, folk and pop and channel influences from Pink Floyd, Muse, Fleet Foxes and Bon Iver. The album follows last year’s EPs, The Line and Circle, and their appearance at Glastonbury Festival in 2017.

The band follows the album with 12 headline shows, including a date in the atmospheric Carnglaze Caverns, with extra performances in Exeter, Glasgow, Cardiff and London.

March 6: Perranporth Live Lounge

March 7: Exeter, Cavern

March 8: St Neot Carnglaze Caverns

March 9: Bristol Louisiana

March 10: Southampton Joiners

March 11: London The Lexington

March 12: Norwich Waterfront Studio

March 15: Newcastle Surf Café

March 16: Glasgow King Tuts

March 19: Leeds Porto

March 20: Cardiff Tiny Rebel