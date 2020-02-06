Haunt The Woods share new single Vultures

Haunt The Woods released a new single Vultures on February 28, taken from their debut album Opaque. With intricate guitar lines that accompany the expressive vocals of singer Jonathan Stafford, the song builds through subtly pensive verses before the peak with compelling instrumentation and powerfully suggestive lyricism.
“We wrote this song a long time ago,” the band explains. “Our time recording Opaque gave us the perfect atmosphere to develop it into what it has now become – everyone’s energy was so vibrant. It is melancholic before it develops in purpose and power. We can’t wait to play it live during our tour in March. “
Haunt The Woods combines sounds from alternative, prog, folk and pop and channel influences from Pink Floyd, Muse, Fleet Foxes and Bon Iver. The album follows last year’s EPs, The Line and Circle, and their appearance at Glastonbury Festival in 2017.
The band follows the album with 12 headline shows, including a date in the atmospheric Carnglaze Caverns, with extra performances in Exeter, Glasgow, Cardiff and London.
Haunt The Woods 2020 UK Live dates
March 6: Perranporth Live Lounge
March 7: Exeter, Cavern
March 8: St Neot Carnglaze Caverns
March 9: Bristol Louisiana
March 10: Southampton Joiners
March 11: London The Lexington
March 12: Norwich Waterfront Studio
March 15: Newcastle Surf Café
March 16: Glasgow King Tuts
March 19: Leeds Porto
March 20: Cardiff Tiny Rebel