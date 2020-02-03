Haunted remains of the flooded city arise due to the drought in the Burragorang Valley NSW

The continuing drought and decline in the dam level around the lower Blue Mountains have resulted in some haunting artifacts having reappeared.

Ruminants from old towns and villages, including fountains, buildings, roads, bridges and railroad lines, have rummaged in water in catchment areas and lakes around the lower Blue Mountains.

Submerging under water has led to the partial preservation of many artifacts that are only visible in times of significant drought.

WW2 tank arises from drought NSW (NSW Water) WW2 tank arises from drought NSW (NSW Water)

Objects of unknown heritage include torpedo net poles on the Cataract Dam, which were used to “catch” potential bombs before they exploded, and to protect the dam during World War II.

There is also an old U.S. Army tank located in Lake Burragorang.

The M3 Grant medium tank is believed to be one of 6258 made during the war.

“We think there was a strong sell-off of surplus army machines after the end of World War II, and some of the farmers took them to use them on their land,” said Kate Lenertz, cultural heritage expert at Water NSW.

Speaking to locals who lived in the valley, Ms. Lanertz said the tank may have been used in one of the guest houses where tourists from Sydney would come and go on vacation.

“It was not uncommon for army machines to be used to clear logs or trees, but the fact that they come out of the water definitely makes this more unusual,” she told nine.com.au.

Historical image of the famous Wollondilly bride (included) The Wollondilly Bridge can now be seen in the Warragamba catchment area over the water. (Delivered / Alec Davie)

The famous Wollondilly bridge from the Warragamba catchment area, which was previously under water, can now also be seen.

Each artifact tells a different story, and while some have become a novelty, others bring old tragedies to the surface.

During the construction of the Warragamba Dam, the Burragorang Valley was cleared and flooded to create storage for Sydney’s water supply.

The communities and townships displaced at that time still bear the weight of their destroyed houses, shops and communities, so that what is left is painfully reminiscent of what once existed.

“It is very emotional for those who lived in the valley at that time,” said Ms. Lanertz.

For the people who once lived in the Burragorang Valley, the resurgence of the remains of the cities is a painful memory. (AAP)

Ms. Lanertz said Water NSW had withdrawn calls to have the artifacts removed.

“The artifacts tell more of a story of where they are left behind, and we see this as a way to manage those items,” she said.

“They tell a story of what happened in the area, whether it was early settlement, the agricultural patterns, and we can also take a look at dam construction,” she said.

“They reflect on what happened earlier in the area, they tell a story when they are hit by drought and we want them to age.”

Ms. Lanertz said the website offers valuable insights into local history.

Today’s Burragorang Lake was a valley that was flooded when the dam was built. (AAP)

The artifacts not only recall past tragedies, but are also a confronting indicator of the extent of the drought.

“For Water NSW employees, and perhaps for the locals in the region, they are an indicator of the extent of the drought,” said Ms. Lanertz.

With a Warragamba dam of 43 percent, many of the locations where townships once stood are visible, and if the water level continues to drop, more are likely to be uncovered.

There is no evidence that the artifacts have an impact on water quality.

“They have been there since Warragamba was completed. There should be no impact on water quality in the catchment area.”