Hauula people allegedly barricaded themselves, shooting at police to make court appearance

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Micah Decosta, pictured via a video feed, is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after he was allegedly shot by police in Hauula. His bond is set at $ 1 million.

A 32-year-old man accused of shooting at police officers after barricading himself in Hauula made his first appearance in District Court today on several attempted murder charges.

Micah Decosta appeared before Judge Alvin Nishimura via video conference from a cell block of the building on six counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of carrying a firearm in commission of a separate crime.

His total bond is set at $ 1 million.

Police officers responded to a report of an armed man placing a tactical vessel outside a home on Hauula Homestead Road shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, the suspect ran to the home and refused to leave.

The Honolulu Police Department’s SWAT team responded as crisis negotiators tried to talk to him. Shortly after 1 a.m., police said the suspect began firing multiple rounds at officers, enclosing a 58-year-old neighbor in his left arm and damaging police armored vehicles and robots.

Police said an officer shot a suspect in the shoulder. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. None of the officers were injured.

Emergency Medical Services also treated the injured neighbor at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect later identified as Decosta on suspicion of multiple counts of attempted murder.

In 2018, Decosta barricaded himself in the same house for several hours after officers served him with a bench warrant. The SWAT team entered the front door and arrested him. No injuries were reported.

