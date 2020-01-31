Havas gives Coors Light a fresh direction with disappointing sales

Coors Light has launched a brand-new brand campaign led by Havas after last year’s bosses denounced the poor performance of a campaign led by Jean Claude van Damme.

‘Keep it Fresh’ is Coors Light’s first new brand campaign in six years and the first Havas has carried out since merging all Molson Coors ads with the French company.

Off-piste TV advertising draws inspiration from the Rocky Mountain tradition and takes it up the mountain again – in the form of multi-million pound advertising that includes OOH, social, digital and PR, and a range of screen- Idents for Comedy on 4 includes.

A twist that shakes anyone who watches Van Damme’s anonymous successor shows how he enjoys a snow bath at freezing temperatures with just a pair of speedometers for comfort. The slogan is: “Whatever you do, keep it fresh”.

Sophie Jamieson, Marketing Controller at American Beers, said: “Coors Light is the most refreshing beer in the world, but the world does not need another inventory to refresh people. With the launch of this campaign, we are shifting our focus from simply telling one Story on basic brand behavior. “Keep It Fresh” is more than just a new ad line. It’s an attitude. And since we were born in the Rocky Mountains – the freshest place in the world – we are uniquely able to do this Own place.

“Building on our longstanding brand value, we will celebrate the freshest attitudes and perspectives in the world – and inspire the people who make a living from it – and everyone else to get on board. Ultimately, we want Coors Light to be the brand that masters and creates the most refreshing moments in culture. “

Rob Potts, creative partner at Havas London, adds: “Welcome to Coors Mountain. Where fresh is not just a temperature … it is a way of life. And it doesn’t get much fresher than swimming up the hill with your speedometer into the pub. Trust me, I was there. “

The ad is Havas London’s first work for Coors Light since winning the account in 2018 as part of a comprehensive consolidation of its brands such as Staropramen, Blue Moon and Pravha. This ended an eight-year run with VCCP at the top, during which van Damme was designed from retirement.

It later emerged that a major reason for this shift was executive dissatisfaction at not converting advertising into sales by focusing too much on the “rocky mountain lifestyle,” unlike beer itself.

