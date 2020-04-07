Arjun Kapoor announced yesterday that he will support the initia initiative to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis in India. Today, he has decided to do more for the daily wage earners in India who are most affected financially in the All India lockdown.

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor have helped Indians in the region. The success of the siblings, Anshula, has come up with a novel idea through the Online Funding Platform Forum, Funkind, which sees Arjun going on a virtual date to raise money for daily wage earners!

Have a chance to win a date with Dan and Arjun Kapoor! Here’s how

Arjun confirmed, “There is a group of people in our country who have lost their livelihood during this crisis and need to take care of themselves and their families. I’m talking about daily wage earners – your favorite Chat Vale brothers, builders, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers and many more. A lockdown means they cannot go out and earn a living. Funkind, Givindia, and I, we are in dire need of these daily wage laborers.

Arjun further states, “Giveindia has identified more than 60,000 families across India who need our help. All you have to do is log in to fankind.org/arjun and make a donation. 5 rupees makes a big difference too. Your full donation will go into the hands of these poor. “

The five lucky winners stand a chance to go on a virtual date with the actor. He says, “Special thanks to everyone who comes forward to donate for this special cause. I am meeting and chatting with the winners on April 7 and we are all having a video chat that night. I will recognize you, laugh with you, You will have food and have fun with you. Come to help those in dire need.

