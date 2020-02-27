[have-a-crack:-dr-siti-hasmah-shares-sweet-treats-with-reporters-outdoors-pmo-(video-clip)]

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali distributes candies to associates of the media in front of the Putra Perdana building February 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali today offered a bucket of Kit Kat candies to reporters doing work outside the house the Key Minister’s Place of work (PMO) listed here.

She stopped briefly to say good day to reporters in advance of her partner, interim primary minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, headed to Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 11am, amid speculation unity govt to be fashioned quickly.

“Occur right here, consider this, occur acquire,” she said with a smile, as she handed above packets of the sweets linked with “taking a break”.

[Video] Isteri PM interim, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah mengagihkan coklat kepada petugas media yang membuat liputan kemelut politik negara, ketika tiba di bangunan Perdana Putra, Putrajaya pagi tadi pic.twitter.com/BdLDD9R3dH — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 27, 2020

Members of the media had been touched by the 93-calendar year-old’s gesture and checked in on her wellbeing.

She replied briefly, right before leaving: “Praise be to Allah, balanced.”

Since Tuesday, reporters stationed at the Perdana Putra constructing have obtained sponsored lunches whilst they protect the country’s political turmoil.