Have a good scream, but don’t drink: Expert tips for virus-stressed China Life

A woman wears a face mask as she runs her dog on a street in Beijing on February 4, 2020. – AFP picture

BEIJING, February 4 – Do you feel stressed by the deadly corona virus? Have a good cry, Chinese health experts say. If that doesn’t work, buy a punching bag for the office or try singing.

The advice for people in China who are mentally struggling with the virus comes from schools and businesses delaying its reopening this week to curb the spread of the SARS-like pathogen, which has killed more than 420 people.

As public attractions close, events are canceled, and citizens are asked to stay at home to avoid infection during the longer spring break, their psychological health becomes the focus.

There is also growing concern about the well-being of healthcare workers at the forefront as the number of infections rises above 20,400.

Some provinces, such as Anhui in the east, have set up 24-hour hotlines for people affected by the epidemic to speak to psychologists or psychiatrists, the state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Health experts have made suggestions on how to deal with the “exceptional circumstances”.

‘Have a good scream’

“If your feelings are particularly suppressed, you can look for an isolated place and cry for a few minutes,” said Yang Fude of Huilongguan Hospital in Beijing.

“You will feel better after crying. (…) A cloudy sky will only brighten up after a heavy downpour,” he added when asked for advice to frontline workers fighting the virus.

Otherwise, employees could set up a sandbag in their office and spend a few minutes doing punching exercises to relax, he said.

His comments met with some amusement on the Internet. A user of the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo said: “We can’t cry all day.”

Act responsibly

Chinese citizens receive advice on responsible action on all fronts.

A banner at Beijing West Railway Station reminds people to “strengthen protection, stay calm, believe in science and not spread rumors”.

Another settlement outside of Beijing is calling on residents not to “go out, wear a mask, keep a distance from others, and not shake hands”.

Jingles on TV and on the radio remind people to wash their hands regularly, in addition to the 24-hour online updates from downtown Wuhan where the virus was discovered late last year.

China’s state broadcaster has broadcast live the construction of two new hospitals in the virus epicenter and turned viewers into “online supervisors,” Xinhua reported on Sunday.

“Don’t drink and play”

While people spend more time at home, hashtags describing their boredom have also been circulating on Weibo, which illustrates the dire situation.

One of them, “Daddy Has Finally Goed Mad”, has been viewed 440 million times with 120,000 discussion posts.

These included video clips of family members playing badminton in the hall while wearing surgical masks.

Another hashtag – “How bored can you be when you stay at home?” – had over 80 million hits.

One user wrote: “This is the tenth day I stayed at home and I cannot tell which day it is or whether it is day or night.”

Another user posted photos of a Mickey Mouse sculpture that appears to be made from seed and nutshells.

To curb the spread of the virus, China has restricted travel and has blocked most of Hubei Province, where most deaths and infections have been reported, for almost two weeks.

However, experts quickly urged citizens not to turn to drinking or playing to spend time at home.

Chen Xuefeng of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said this week, “If you avoid going outside these days, you can reduce stress by exercising, singing, and so on.”

“Drinking and playing for long hours is not good for stress and could lead to worse emotional pressure,” she said. – AFP