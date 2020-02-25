Have a new 689 area code? May be listed as spam

Orlando, Florida— Nearly 1,000 people move to Central Florida every week, so more people live and work in the area.

Last year, a new area code “689” was activated in Central Florida

Some users with an area code of 689 are shown as “Spam Risk”

Florida Public Services Commission said the issue was outside its jurisdiction

In Central Florida, 689 is a new area code that became active last summer.

Justin Soto of Spectrum News 13 learned more about the headaches of 689 phone users.

Spectrum News’s work phone number via Soiz’s Verizon Wireless has a 689 area code.

When he calls some people, it manifests as a “spam risk” in their caller ID, and they do not answer.

Megan Sradek is the newly elected mayor of Oviedo, who frequently uses work phones for business in the city. Her new city phone number has 689 area codes.

“Spam risk varies from carrier to carrier, but not Megan Sladek or Oviedo,” said Sradek.

The area code is frustrating daily work.

“It’s a little waste of time because you call. No one answered, then they called and said,” Hey, I didn’t think you were that, “said Mayor Sradek.

The North American Numbering Plan Manager notified the Florida Public Services Commission in 2018 that Central Florida’s number was missing. The Florida Public Service Commission has approved a new 689 area code plan that came into effect in June 2019.

“Everywhere is a 407 area code. This is just an overlay over the same geographic area,” said Greg Voglman, a committee member.

The committee said that “spam risk” was out of their jurisdiction, and said carriers were trying to fight RoboCall, which hires a third-party vendor to perform a call analysis of potential spam calls.

“It’s the phone company that sends the spam risk, not Verizon Wireless’s third-party analytics provider,” said Fogleman.

It is said that some of the criteria they may be using require updating the database because the area code is not yet active.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sradek hopes that the people she is trying to reach will soon answer in the first ring.

“At least we want them to tell you which city or region, whether it’s a call to Orlando, Oviedo, or a person’s name. Some sort of identifying information other than spam,” she said.

Foglman stated that NANPA is currently aware of the problem and is very interested in fixing it.

We spoke to a representative of NANPA on Monday and stated that she was investigating it.

Mr. Fogleman stated that he could contact the Florida Public Service Commission if he had any questions about the new 689 area code.

NANPA has a help desk number where you can ask questions about spam risk, at 1-866-623-2282.

