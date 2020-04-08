Have billions of people been “paid” through payroll protection programs? SMEs have not said yet

Trump administration officials have said that tens of billions of dollars have already been invested in small businesses under a new federal program during the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. Still, there is little evidence that funds are flowing as tightly as claimed.

So far, bankers and small business owners have been paying to CBS MoneyWatch through a government initiative called the Paycheck Protection Program [PPP], so many employers have paid workers, landlords, suppliers and other expenses so far. He said he needed urgent funding and said he offered little financial relief.

Launched last week, the biggest trigger of a $ 350 billion program offering 1% interest loans to businesses with less than 500 employees is that borrowers who do not lay off workers in the next eight weeks will be given off loans is. interest.

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said more than $ 70 billion was “paid” through a payroll protection program, and the government “ worked to ensure that small businesses have the support they need when we face this crisis It’s out. “

Held a conference call with @SBAJovita and @NFIB to provide updates on Coronavirus Task Force initiatives. #PaycheckProtectionProgram paid more than 71B. We are working to make sure that small businesses can provide the support they need in the face of this crisis.

—Mike Pence [@Mike_Pence] April 7, 2020

The country’s largest bank has said it has received hundreds of thousands of applications for PPP loans. However, no major bank has released figures on actual loans.

Different numbers

According to Bank of America figures, small business borrowers were seeking an average of $ 170,000 in PPP loans, and as of Tuesday morning were processing about 212,000 applications seeking a total of $ 36 billion. Based on that large sample from a bank, Vice President’s tweet suggests that just over 420,000 small businesses have received PPP loans.

A spokeswoman for the US Small Business Administration declined to comment on Pence’s tweet or the accuracy of his numbers. An SBA spokeswoman said in an email that the SBA has only data on the number of government-approved loans. “Over 100,000 approved loans exceed $ 30 billion”

“Approved, originated, processed and funded loans all mean the same thing and can be used interchangeably,” said a spokesperson. The institution does not track the amount lent by the bank under the program.

According to sources close to the United States Independent Business Federation, an advocacy group for small businesses, there is no evidence that the organization has thousands of members. Sources have heard anecdotes that the company has received the loan approval but has not yet received the money.

Overwhelming Impact of Coronavirus on US Small Business

Briana and Andrew Bork, owners of Portland Hunt and Alpine Clubs in Portland, Maine, have received approval from their Sunday PPP loan, according to a notice from a banker. Three days later, however, they are still waiting for funds.

Briana Bork said their banks have not submitted the final papers to end the bar or restaurant loan-it is not clear when they will get it. The closing date is undecided. In the meantime, they do not know what to say to their workers, some of them have already been fired.

“If you take a PPP loan and get your staff back, it’s very likely you’ll pay less than you get through the additional unemployment insurance that CARS enforces,” said Bork, a $ 2 trillion-scale company. He mentioned the federal government. Stimulation method including small business rescue program.

Moaning on the loan

First Bank, a community and small business lender in Hamilton, NJ, said it began applying for a PPP loan on Friday and began submitting borrower information to the SBA. To date, 50 loans have been approved.

But First Bank CEO Patrick Ryan said the company has not yet made a single loan under the program. He caused this holdup because the SBA has not yet issued a legal document, called a promissory note, required to complete the loan.

Without a signed promissory note, Ryan said it was not clear that the SBA would guarantee the loan, and banks could eventually hook if the borrower could not repay them. In addition, the SBA can force banks to redeem loans and allow bank small business borrowers to be behind a crowded line of loans.

Ryan said he expects the SBA to issue final papers by the weekend. It will then take a few more days before he can start financing.

“Some banks may have made loans on loan, but I don’t want to.” “SBA has rules. If we move forward, the loan may not have been eligible. That is not what I would recommend.”

What do Americans do because coronavirus disrupts national economy?

Lady Capital, one of the country’s largest lenders to small businesses, has stated that it has processed 5,000 PPP loan applications. The company’s bankers call federal loans “moaning.” This is due to the potential for grants and difficult procedures.

Ready Capital declined to comment on the number of approved loans, but nothing has actually been done. Thomas Capasse, CEO of Ready Capital, said his bank is also waiting for the SBA’s final legal document before proceeding.

About two weeks ago, Monty Bennett, who runs hotel operator Ashford Inc., had to fire or fire about 95% of the 7,000 workers. Currently, he wants the PPP program to help him start paying his workers again.

“Really spending money”

Ashford is not technically a small business. However, the CARS Act has a carve-out that allows a hotel chain to apply for a PPP loan unless the hotel chain has more than 500 employees at one franchise location. Nevertheless, each property loan must be applied for individually. Ashford has about 130 hotels. This is about 130 applications.

Thus, Bennett and five other employees started working non-stop a week ago, completing all the company’s applications. The bank submission process is slow because the bank only allows one user at a time to log on to the application system. According to Bennett, some employees had to submit applications at night.

Ashford has applied for loans through three lenders: Keybank, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase. His first application was submitted on Saturday. According to Bennett, his banker has not received a reply from the SBA as to whether the application has been processed and when it will be approved.

“A day or two is fine,” Bennett said. “But we could really spend the money. We have been very careful about what we are telling people.”

Federal small business loan site publishes user’s personal data

Rick Lazio is a former United States representative and banker at JPMorgan Chase, currently working for the Alliance Group, a tax credit consultancy, and hosting conference calls to business owners on the government’s coronavirus rescue operations. He said some employers are interested in using stimulus funds due to the postponement of PPP loans. That could eventually hurt government efforts to revive the economy.

“It’s a problem, as the lack of trust is growing,” Lazio said. He quotes a conversation with an approved business owner but has never earned any money. “It’s important that the loan is approved, but we need money at hand. Employers are under great stress.”

Octavio Diaz, owner of Agave Mexican Restaurant in Oakland, California, is interested in PPP loans to avoid firing workers. On Tuesday, he filed all the documents but said he had not heard from his bank about the status of his loan.

“I think banks are overwhelming at the moment,” Diaz said. “Some people have already reached the limit and have already reached the limit, so no one will adopt the application anymore. Hopefully we can afford it. We want to get positive feedback. Yes Or, if no, it happens. “

