Have the Chicago police use facial recognition software to do their job in solving crimes Letters

Of all the ways in which our data and similarities are recorded, the use of face recognition software from the Chicago police, which scans photos from Facebook, is probably one of the least intrusive to our privacy.

Facebook is a voluntary platform intended for sharing and most photos are posted by users themselves. In my opinion, this is not a major privacy issue. We give up part of our privacy by using only social media. Moreover, Facebook has privacy settings to establish a personal level of privacy. If you do not want CPD to use your photos, you can adjust your settings.

When considering privacy, we must weigh the benefits against the risks. If the CPD uses the software to help them do their job faster and better, why should we stop them?

Last week my son lost his wallet while shopping. The person who found it returned it with the most content, except his bank card, which someone had used at various fast food and sales points. I’m sure the store where he lost his wallet had security cameras, and the police could theoretically use face recognition software to solve the crime.

Security cameras of the future can identify specific characteristics of a person and follow the movements of that person. This can help us find interested parties in crimes or terrorist groups. As long as technology is used ethically, it must be welcomed.

We live in a new reality after 9/11. If technology can keep us safe, it must be used.

Abul Azad, PhD, associate dean and professor of technical technology

Northern Illinois University

Stopping drunk drivers is worth police overtime

I read the article about Joe Ferguson’s concerns that Chicago overtime is not being managed as effectively as the inspector general’s office wanted, but I was surprised at the end of the article.

One of the categories to which Ferguson referred was an officer who carried out more than 50 DUI arrests and therefore received a lot of overtime. Is he joking? Does he want the police to let drunken drivers roam the streets freely because arrests by DUI will lead to overtime? Become real. DUI arrests are labor-intensive because of legal requirements and the officer who regularly attends the court for hearing evidence and trials. The courts and the public prosecutor determine if and when an officer is needed for the court. No CPD, not the IG.

I, especially since I am a retired police officer, would like to apologize for all the overtime that is paid to an officer who regularly takes drunken drivers off the street and saves lives.

You cannot put a dollar amount on it.

Robert Stasch, O’Hare