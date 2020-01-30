Have up to 50 grams and grow two plants

Canberrans can now own up to 50 grams of cannabis and grow two plants.

As of today, new laws will be passed in the capital in September, and health authorities are launching a new campaign.

The ACT government claims that it does not promote cannabis use and calls the laws an “evolutionary change”.

In Canberra, marijuana users can now smoke. (Photo by Patrick Gorski / NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison joked that he would not participate in the new changes, saying that the Commonwealth would not intervene to bring the law down.

“I’ve always been a federalist and the states will make their decisions according to their own priorities,” Morrison told the National Press Club on Wednesday.

“I would expect federal law enforcement agencies to enforce the law.”

ACT Attorney General Gordon Ramsay said cannabis users are more likely to receive drug help under the new laws.

“It’s not about legalizing and starting a sales system. We’re just making a legal apology for adults,” Ramsay said Thursday.

“They are small changes. They are important changes.”

Canberrans can grow two plants in their home. (AAP)

The police are still able to bill for possession of people under federal law and not under ACT law.

But Mr. Ramsay said that it would be a “strange use” of police resources to prosecute federal charges.

Canberrans over 18 can use marijuana in their own four walls, have up to 50 grams of dried cannabis and grow two plants.

A maximum of four plants can be planted per household, while hydroponic systems are still illegal.

Drug use laws remain in effect and users cannot expose children to the drug. Humans are also unable to legally buy seeds to grow the plants.