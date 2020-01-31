Have you seen them: Deadly Selma Hit and Run

SELMA, California (KFSN) – Selma Police are asking the public for help finding the driver of a car that allegedly struck and killed a man, dragging his body hundreds of yards through a busy intersection.

“Someone, someone there may have seen something,” said Detective Alejandro Alvarez of the Selma Police Department.

Police say Leandro Badillo was struck by a car on December 2, 2019 while walking along Golden State near Highland and was dragged hundreds of meters before his body was dislodged from the vehicle. intersection of Highland and Floral. Badillo was killed, and his body was later discovered by drivers who were crossing the busy intersection.

Surveillance shows a large number of cars in the area when the suspect vehicle has passed, but so far the police have not tracked.

“Obviously there were a lot of people there. And I know someone there has more information … this may be what we need to resolve this case,” said Alvarez.

The suspect vehicle is described as a mid-size sedan with four dark doors. There is no other suspicious information at this time.

If you have information about this matter, please contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide anonymous information that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867 or fill out the form below.

