[haven’s-ian-damont-martin-offers-‘titus-andronicus’-a-modern-day,-inclusive-staging]

In advance of he turned fascinated with “Titus Andronicus” via a college or university seminar on William Shakespeare’s early performs, Haven creative director Ian Damont Martin experienced primarily encountered the perform by way of the lens of a solitary character: the villainous Aaron the Moor.

“As a black man or woman who is participating in theater and has been in Shakespeare productions, the two characters that are supplied to you to look at for monologue function, or even in production do the job, are Othello and Aaron,” discussed Martin.

In his new production of the play opening this week at the Den Theatre, Martin has turned Aaron from the lone character of shade onstage — as he is in most productions — into 1 among many. He’s set the story within what he describes as a “black imperial condition,” pulling from resources like the Black Panthers and the medieval Mali Empire in West Africa.

“There are particular reorientations of id and character — and gender, even — that we are actively playing with that truly just unlock a full new sort of entire world and indicating for substantially of the textual content,” he said. “It suggests one thing diverse for a black man to come residence from this navy campaign, getting buried 21 of his sons in provider for his place. Sure, it suggests anything on the page. But when a black guy puts that in his mouth — and these days — it usually means a little something various.”

“Titus Andronicus” was the Bard’s very first tragedy, and it almost never ranks higher on the Shakespearian electric power grade. Just one of the variables is blood: The enjoy spills a large amount of it. Following returning house from war, the titular Roman normal is shocked when his defeated foe, Tamora, is then taken by the slimy emperor Saturninus as his queen. Subsequently, Tamora wastes minor time enacting her bloody revenge on Titus and his spouse and children for the murder of her small children, igniting what actor Colin Jones, who portrays Titus, described as an “endless cycle of revenge.”

“You’ve received the hero who — yeah, I guess, the ‘hero’ of this participate in — who starts every thing and is sort of at a decline when that fails. It just leads to far more pain,” explained Jones. “You can only get so considerably with that just one skill, but if which is all you have — if all you have a hammer, anything starts to glance like a nail.”

In 1 of the play’s most notorious scenes, Titus’s daughter Lavinia (Tarina Bradshaw) is sexually assaulted and mutilated, with her hands slash off and her tongue removed by Tamora’s youngsters. In the play’s original text, Lavinia’s uncle, Marcus, is the one particular who discovers her. But right here, Marcus is not Lavinia’s uncle it’s her aunt, played by actress Gabrielle Lott-Rogers.

“It indicates anything distinct,” said Martin, “that is essentially an older black woman acquiring her young black niece following this act and not getting in a position to reckon with it — and then to say, permit me converse on your behalf.” He categorized that shift in this scene as 1 of the production’s cornerstones.

“Titus Androncius” is Martin’s directorial debut as Haven’s head honcho — he took around as inventive director final yr — but that’s not the production’s only “first.” Jones has been doing work onstage in Chicago due to the fact the 1980s, but his performance as Titus will be his to start with Shakespearian lead. He termed acting Shakespeare his mystery passion, introducing “but now it’s not gonna be a solution any more.”

For Martin, the play speaks to Haven’s mission of aiding to outline a “new canon” — an exertion that he claims goes over and above simply just making new function.

“It’s truly type of pulling the thread on the new canon, on who will get to canonize get the job done and why is the canon the canon?” reported Martin. “Why is Shakespeare canon? Why is Arthur Miller? I do not assume it is sufficient to just make additions. I believe we’ve got to examine that as perfectly.”

Alex Huntsberger is a neighborhood freelance writer.