havertown-turns-the-town-green-in-support-of-students-with-most-cancers

Past March, 15-12 months-aged Lily Walker was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Not long following, she realized that two other nearby pupils, 16-12 months-previous Hannah Hermansen and 18-yr-outdated Jack Cloran, had been fighting equivalent battles.



Their group started to include their neighborhood in eco-friendly lights in help of the 3 teenagers. Reminding them that darkness does not previous without end!

The neighborhood also rallied to provide t-shirts adorned with the “Let Your Gentle Shine Bright” and “No A single Fights Alone” slogan. They lifted $3,000 to donate to Kid’s Clinic of Philadelphia.

