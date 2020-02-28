[HAVOK Releases ‘Phantom Force’ Songs Online video]

Colorado-dependent thrashers HAVOK will release their new album, “V”, on Might one via Century Media Information. The official audio video clip for the disc’s debut solitary, “Phantom Force”, can be viewed beneath. The clip, total with a seizure warning, was directed by K. Hunter Lamar of Digital Myle and is described in a push launch as “a sensory barrage of visuals that matches the punishing audio HAVOK is recognized for.”

HAVOK lead guitarist Reece Scruggs remarks on the song: “Someplace in the center of producing ‘V’, we all arrived collectively and built the conclusion that we necessary a total-blown experience peeler observe. I keep in mind David saying, ‘Reign In Blood’ tempo,’ so I came up with a little something practically instantly and sent it above to the men. And aside from some refined stylistic details, it stayed rather true to that authentic idea. ‘Phantom Force’ as a first solitary will guarantee our lovers and skeptics that we have not misplaced a move in producing vicious, straight ahead, non-gimmicked heavy steel.”

And HAVOK guitarist/vocalist David Sanchez extra the pursuing about the lyrics of the keep track of: “‘Phantom Force’ is about the mysterious deaths that materialize all through snooze paralysis in the Hmong individuals. These folks fled their war-torn homeland and could not appear to escape a terrifying fate. The intention with this online video was to visually characterize the worry and worry that men and women must’ve felt just prior to their unexpected nocturnal demise. Enjoy at your very own threat…”

“V”, HAVOK‘s fifth studio album and relentless comply with-up to 2017’s “Conformicide” exertion, was engineered, blended, mastered by Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER) and functions stunning artwork by Eliran Kantor (Testament, HATEBREED). “V” will be accessible as confined edition digipak CD and as LP on 180-gram vinyl with poster.

The monitor listing for “V” is:

01. Write-up-Truth Period

02. Panic Marketing campaign

03. Betrayed By Know-how

04. Ritual Of The Head

05. Interface With The Infinite

06. Dab Tsog

07. Phantom Force

08. Beauty Surgical treatment

09. Panpsychism

10. Retailers Of Dying

11. Don’t Do It