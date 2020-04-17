Hawaii case coronavirus rise to 553, up 12

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that state statements in coronavirus cases have increased to 553, up from 12 as of Thursday.

Of all confirmed cases in Hawaii since the outbreak, 48 have required hospitalization, with three new cases reported today, health officials said.

The state coronavirus death toll at nine, changed on Thursday. Six of the deaths were on Oahu, while three were on Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 380 cases on Oahu, 102 in Maui County, 44 in Hawaii, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The state total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

In all, state officials today reported seven new cases each on Oahu and Maui, three on Hawaii islands, and no new cases on Kauai.

Health officials say the sum of the changes does not count larger than the number of newly reported cases in the state because of the five cases that have been reported pending residence identification have now been reclassified by county.

A total of 390 patients have recovered since the outbreak, with health officials reporting 16 new recoveries today. More than 70% of those infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu saw 292 patients recover, Maui had 52 recoveries, Big Island had 30, and Kauai saw 16, as of noon today, the Department of Health says.

Of the 48 hospitalizations in the state, 40 were on Oahu, seven on Maui and one on Kauai.

————

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.