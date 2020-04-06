Hawaii confirms coronavirus cases rise 387, up to 16

DENNIS ODA / MARCH 21 Drivers driving through Kakaako Waterfront Park must be screened and tested for the coronavirus.

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that state statements in coronavirus cases have increased to 387, up from 16 on Sunday and including Hawaii’s fifth death.

In all confirmed cases in Hawaii since the outbreak, 26 have required hospitalization, with five new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Earlier today, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced the first death of the county, an older man with underlying health conditions. It was Hawaii’s first virus-related death outside Oahu, which saw four deaths.

Today’s statewide total includes 292 cases on Oahu, 44 in Maui County, 23 in Hawaii, and 17 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

Statewide totals include both Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

In all, state officials today reported 11 new cases on Oahu, and one each on Hawaii island, in Maui and Kauai counties. Nine cases in total in the state are waiting for the county’s identification, including two new cases reported today.

A total of 89 patients have been recovered since the outbreak, with health officials reporting four new recoveries today. By count, Honolulu saw 64 patients recover, Maui had 11 recoveries, the Big Island had nine and Kauai saw five, as of noon today, the Department of Health says.

Of the 26 hospitalizations in the state, 21 were on Oahu, four on Maui and one on Kauai.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

