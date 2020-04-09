Hawaii confirms coronavirus cases rise to 442, up 7

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that state statements in coronavirus cases have increased to 442, up seven from Wednesday.

Of all confirmed cases in Hawaii since the outbreak, 42 ​​were hospitalized, with no new cases reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death rate stands at six, changing from Wednesday. Four of the deaths were on Oahu and two on Maui.

A total of 251 patients have been recovered since the outbreak, and health officials reported an additional 138 people “released into isolation” as of noon today. The latest figures mean that more than half of those infected in Hawaii have recovered.

Today statewide total number of confirmed clavavirus infections includes 334 cases on Oahu, 57 in Maui County, 28 on the island of Hawaii, and 18 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

Statewide totals include both Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Three-quarters of the state’s total is waiting for county identification, four less than Wednesday.

In all, state officials today reported six new cases on Oahu, two on Hawaii island, three in Maui County and no new case on Kauai. Health officials say the sum of the changes by county is “larger than the statewide number of newly reported cases because they have reported pending cases that have been reclassified to total counts as more information is collected.”

By count, Honolulu saw 188 patients recover, Maui had 31 recoveries, the Big Island had 21, and Kauai saw 11, as of noon today, the Department of Health says.

Of the 42 hospitalizations in the state, 36 were on Oahu, five on Maui and one on Kauai.

The latest tally includes at least 15 health care workers at Maui Memorial Medical Center, six crew members from the Pride inter-island cruise ship in America now in Honolulu Harbor, and two members of the Hawaii National Guard, all of whom have been disclosed. Wednesday.

Related story: The military will not say how many cases of coavavirus in Hawaii

————

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.