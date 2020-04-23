Hawaii coronavirus cases are rising to 596, up 4

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A few people enjoy an almost empty Kailua Beach on Monday. On Wednesday, Hawaii Health Director Bruce Anderson said state lawmakers that policy setting will consider the first steps toward reopening the state.

Hawaii County’s coronavirus case has increased to 596, up four from Wednesday, state Department of Health officials said today.

In all confirmed cases in Hawaii since the outbreak began, 63 needed hospitalization, without new hospital admissions reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronary artery death toll to 12, changed on Wednesday.

Today’s total statewide includes 389 cases on Oahu, 112 in Maui County, 68 on the island of Hawaii, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

On Wednesday, State Health Director Bruce Anderson told the Senate special committee on COVID-19 that after nearly a month of stay-at-home orders and quarantines, it will become clear that Hawaii communities are relatively free of COVID-19, and established the rules are. consider the first steps to reopen the state.

