Hawaii coronavirus cases are up by 3 for a total of 604

Hawaii coronavirus cases have risen to 604, up three from Friday, state Department of Health officials said today.

In all confirmed cases in Hawaii since the outbreak began, 68 needed hospitalization, with a new hospitalization reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronary heart disease number to 14, changed from Friday. Nine of the deaths were on Oahu and five on Maui.

Today’s total statewide includes 395 cases on Oahu, 112 in Maui County, 69 on the island of Hawaii, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, one more than Friday.

Oahu had three new cases today, but state health authorities dropped the Maui County total by a quarter. The change was not immediately explained.

A total of 482 patients have recovered since the outbreak began, with health officials reporting 19 new recoveries today. Nearly 80% of those infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovering.

By county, Honolulu saw 343 patients recover, Maui had 73 recoveries, Big Island had 47, and Kauai saw 19, as of noon today, the Department of Health says.

Of the 68 hospitalized in the state, 53 were on Oahu, 13 on Maui and one each on the Big Island on Kauai.

On Friday, state health officials announced two coronavirus deaths on Oahu and state epidemiologist Sarah Park told lawmakers that a second wave of COVID-19 is likely on the horizon.

