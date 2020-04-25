Hawaii food distributors lose customers, cutting operations

Hawaii’s largest food distributors are facing challenges to keep their businesses running due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many are continuing to buy food and other products in the mainland to serve local customers.

Lauren Zirbel, executive director of the Hawaii Food Industry Association, says distributors have been more careful with handling deliveries to stores.

“Each distributor faces different problems depending on which segments of their service,” he said in an email. “The dramatic decline in tourism has affected all of Hawaii, including the food sector.”

The head of one distributor, Y. Hata and Co. Ltd., noted that Hawaii’s food chain “is very vulnerable” because of its isolation from producers. “Only a small fraction of food comes from Hawaii. The rest is mostly from the mainland and comes on water,” Russell Hata, president and CEO, said in an email. “Because the cost of land, storage, labor and electricity is so high in Hawaii, there is only about two to three weeks’ supply on the island at any one time.”

Company Y. Hata 107 years started as a mother-and-pop store in Hilo. Founder Yoichi Hata and his wife, Naeko, sell goods to the public in their garages. Russell Hata, their grandson, wants to keep the legacy alive.

In March, Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell restricted dinner-in meals to local restaurants, which still allowed them to offer leftover food. However, some food businesses were closed for a while because they could not afford to stay open or due to other concerns.

Y. Hata normally serves more than 3,000 customers statewide, but that number is declining. Hata said 43% of independent customers at its restaurants have closed their businesses and 57% are “operating a skeleton team.”

“These numbers are constantly changing as some customers decide to close and some customers decide to reopen for the bus,” he said.

Hata estimates his business will lose up to $ 3 million a month. He added the company cut back its operations 24 hours from seven to five days a week, and some Wednesday and Saturday deliveries were suspended.

Two of the seven Y. Hata locations across the state were closed and the company put in a quarter of its employees, Hata said. Other employees have seen pay cuts of 10% to 20%, and some executives, including Hata, are taking no pay at all.

Despite the challenges, the company’s Hata optimism will survive after the pandemic.

“I think we can last anywhere from three to six months without relief,” he said. “With relief, five to eight months. But there are so many variables like, will customers be able to pay us? Now customers have a hard time paying us, and I instruct our receivables department not to push their collections because customers no money. ”

With the company’s deposits 30% to 40% cluttered with food, Hata said he works with Elusive Restaurant Pagoda, affiliated with Kamehameha School, Hawaii Housing & Tourism Association and Kauai County “to take food to communities for families no going to crowded stores. “

Hata said the company will sell and provide food to people in the Maili, Waipahu, Ala Moana and airport areas and hopes to expand services to more communities.