Hawaii health authorities report 4th death from coronavirus as confirmed by the state at 351

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported that an Oahu East man in his 60s was the fourth person in the state to die of coronavirus.

“This person passed away this morning, and based on preliminary information, was traveling and hospitalized,” said Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center spokesperson Dannison Dennison in a news release today. “The Department of Health offers deep condolences to the family and friends of the individual at this difficult and sad time.”

Health officials said the state’s count of coronavirus cases has increased to 351, up 32 from Friday. Two minors are among the new cases. All four Hawaii deaths occurred on Oahu.

“Our hearts go out to the families of four people whose lives have been tragically cut short by this terrible disease,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in a Facebook post after the announcement. “By staying home, wearing a mask, and maintaining our social distance, we can help reduce the number of deaths in Honolulu. We all have to do our part to keep our families, especially our kūpuna, safe during this pandemic. . “

Of all confirmed cases in Hawaii since the outbreak, 19 have required hospitalization, with 1 new case reported today, officials said.

Today’s statewide total includes 266 cases on Oahu, 38 in Maui County, 22 on the island of Hawaii, and 15 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

Statewide totals include both Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Eight cases in total in the state are waiting for the county’s identification.

In all, state officials today reported 29 new cases on Oahu, two on Hawaii island, two on Maui County and two new cases on Kauai County. Health officials say the sum of the uncounted changes may be “larger than the state’s newly reported cases because they have reported that pending cases have been reclassified to total counts as more information is collected.”

A total of 82 patients have recovered since the outbreak, and health officials report four new recoveries today.

The Hawaii COVID-19 Information Center said that of the 12,962 coronavirus tests so far conducted by the state and island clinical laboratories, a total of 349, or 2.7%, were positive. (This number does not include two out-of-state Hawaii residents who also count in total Hawaii 351).

Meanwhile, the Air Force said today that an active-duty military member assigned to Pacific Air Force headquarters in Hawaii tested positive for COVID-19.