Hawaii island mayor Harry Kim complies with strict Coronavirus response rules

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim today issued a new emergency rule that requires all customers ages 5 and older to wear their masks or blankets before entering essential business or boarding the bus, among other conditions.

People with health or medical conditions that prohibit the use of face masks are exempt. Otherwise, the rule stipulates that a business will give in to anyone who refuses to wear a covered face.

Customers must also disinfect their hands when entering into an essential business, which must set up hand sanitation stations. In addition, the rule strongly recommends that one customer be allowed per 250 square feet to ensure the six-foot distance requirement.

Businesses must require employees to use gloves while handling food, and if they handle payment transactions by cash or credit card, they must disinfect or change their gloves before serving the next customer.

The emergency rule – also referred to as “Rule No. 3” – was prompted, in part, by the recent group of coronavirus cases found at McDonald’s three restaurants in Kona. The rule went into effect immediately.

“They are stricter than the Governor’s rule, because we want to make sure our community stays healthy and safe,” Kim said in a news release. “We want these rules in place, while focusing on being reasonable so that people can make a living.”

All businesses are required to assign, train and schedule staff to disinfect carts, conveyors, counters, handles, handles and other common handling areas, according to the rule.

Employees must perform a self-check before beginning to monitor changes for any symptoms of COVID-19. If an employee feels ill, they must notify their supervisor immediately and leave the premises, according to the rule, which also states that the employee seeks medical care if symptoms persist, and they do not return to work until they have minimal symptoms. of 72 hours. .

If an employee tests positive for the new coronavirus, they should not return to work until they are home, with no symptoms, for at least 14 days.

It also calls on businesses to discourage hoardings from essential supplies, and to require them to post special hours signs for high-risk populations.

Hawaii County’s COVID-19 Prevention and Education Cooperative works with businesses to ensure compliance with staff and clients.

Passengers on Hawaii’s 5-year-old and older public transit bus must also wear face covers and masks to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as exemptions for people with health or medical conditions. Passengers who refuse to wear a mask will not be allowed to board or enter the bus.

Violating those “rule 3” can be subject to a fine of up to $ 5,000 or one year’s imprisonment, or both. The rule will remain in effect throughout the pandemic, or until Mayor Kim stops it earlier.

For more information, contact Hawaii County Civil Defense at 935-0031.

