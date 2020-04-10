Hawaii island mayor Harry Kim orders shutdowns of vacation rentals, bed and breakfast, weather action

STAR-ADVERTISER / JANUARY 15 Big Island Mayor Harry Kim ordered the closure of vacation rental, bed and breakfast property, and action time through April 30.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim has announced that all vacation, bed and breakfast rentals and time shares must close and stop advertising beginning Monday to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The county’s emergency rules will remain in effect until April 30 or until Kim’s suspension.

Violators face a misdemeanor charge that carries penalties of up to a $ 5,000 fine and one year in prison.

Under David Ige’s third government emergency proclamation, hotels and motels used for housing, delivery and carry-out meals have been identified as essential businesses, not bed and breakfasts, short-term rentals and time-shares. “The Bed and Breakfast, short-term rentals and time-shares are spread out across the island, with many of them in residential communities, and many of the occupants, who are visitors, perhaps do not comply with the governor’s proclamation. in self-quarantine. Kim for 14 days in place to stay, “said Kim in a statement today.

Therefore, all specified businesses including advertising must cease operations, he added. Current occupants may remain until the end of their pre-booked period.

The emergency law comes two days after Kauai County ordered all vacation rentals and homestays on the Isle Garden to be closed beginning Saturday, May 3.

